Xavi announces signings and exits in Barcelona for the next season

The coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandezhe admitted, on the eve of the LaLiga Santander match against Celta (Tuesday 1:30 pm), that the team must be strengthened next season if it wants to fight for the titles again.

”We have to strengthen ourselves next year if we want to be competitive. It is evidence and everyone has seen it”, declared Xavi, who pointed out, however, that “it will not be easy due to the economic situation we have”

.The economic crisis of the Barça entity has prevented him from finally signing the Norwegian striker Erling Haland, about to sign for Manchester City.

The Egarense coach admitted that it was “a very difficult signing” due to the financial issue, but denied that Haaland is going to City for money, because “it is a club that is winning many Leagues and has tremendous baggage.”

Xavi also confirmed that the culé team will report the departure of several players for the next campaign.

“We have clear exits. I have things quite clear with players and situations. The economic situation of the club marks us a lot”he indicated.

And once again he returned to defend the performance of Ousmane Dembélé, who still has not reached an agreement with the club to renew:

“Although he is not having any luck in front of goal, Ousmane creates a lot of danger for us, he is a differential player. I am very satisfied with it. The club knows my idea for next season, there is a representative, a club, a player… It won’t be easy, but I hope it renews”.

With three games remaining in the season, Xavi vindicated his job since taking over from Ronald Koeman on the bench, but avoided any controversy with the Dutch coach.

“It is absurd that they compare me with Koeman. It’s not about me succeeding; It’s about Barça triumphing. The team was in a very tough situation in November and, from my first game with Espanyol to the last one against Betis, the team has improved a lot. That is evidence. And it is not a criticism of Koeman; he did a great job,” he concluded.