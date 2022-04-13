Entertainment

Xavi attracts the idol of Messi to FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian towards an accelerated return?

Javier Mascherano back at FC Barcelona before Lionel Messi? The idea is gaining ground in Spain. Albert Rogé released a little bomb that went unnoticed yesterday by explaining that Joan Laporta and Xavi would be convincing the first to return to Barça shortly.

A seasoned journalist for the Spanish daily Sport, Rogé recalls that the former captain of FC Barcelona is currently at the head of the U20s in Argentina but that he would be envious to return to give his advice to the young people of the Catalan club, where he spent eight very busy seasons. rich.

A return to Barça would thus be considered as a reserve coach or another position at La Masia. In hollow, a possible return of Mascherano, a player very listened to and respected by Messi at Barça and in the selection, would be one more stone towards that possible of “La Pulga” … in addition to his former acolytes Xavi and Daniel Alves.

FC Barcelona coach Xavi would have convinced a certain Javier Mascherano to return to the Catalan club! In Spain, we imagine that this operation is initiated to bring back Lionel Messi (34 years old) from PSG!

