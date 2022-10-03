Xavi casts doubt over Lionel Messi’s future

What’s next after this ad

At a time when Lionel Messi (35) is returning to his former level under the colors of PSG after a complicated season, his future still remains uncertain in the capital. Despite a current contract until next June and the possibility of extending his lease for an additional year, FC Barcelona hopes to bring the Argentine star back.

Present at a press conference on Monday before the shock against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, Xavi cast doubt on the Pulga. “For Leo, we’ll see what happens, but now is not the time to talk about Leo, we love him a lot, but we’re doing him a disservice if we talk about him”, thus dropped the Barça coach. The suspense still remains.

For this new Champions League season, we are offering you, exclusively with our partner Unibet, a €200 bonus with the code FMUNI. Create your account today to take advantage of this offer.

Follow the Champions League on RMC Sport. Click here to subscribe and access tonight’s matches.