Entertainment

Xavi casts doubt over Lionel Messi’s future

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read


  • Inter-Milan



    10/04


    Barcelona

What’s next after this ad

At a time when Lionel Messi (35) is returning to his former level under the colors of PSG after a complicated season, his future still remains uncertain in the capital. Despite a current contract until next June and the possibility of extending his lease for an additional year, FC Barcelona hopes to bring the Argentine star back.

Present at a press conference on Monday before the shock against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, Xavi cast doubt on the Pulga. “For Leo, we’ll see what happens, but now is not the time to talk about Leo, we love him a lot, but we’re doing him a disservice if we talk about him”, thus dropped the Barça coach. The suspense still remains.

For this new Champions League season, we are offering you, exclusively with our partner Unibet, a €200 bonus with the code FMUNI. Create your account today to take advantage of this offer.

Follow the Champions League on RMC Sport. Click here to subscribe and access tonight’s matches.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

The re-release of the highest-grossing film in history accumulates more than 50 million dollars in profits

4 mins ago

Physical consequences suffered by Lily Collins for her work in ‘Emily in Paris’ – Publimetro Colombia

15 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis and Landon in court

16 mins ago

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button