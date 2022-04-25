Xavi disappointed by Barcelona’s third consecutive defeat: “I was wrong”
“I was wrong, especially emotionally. I have not hit the key in the mood to motivate the players”, were the first words of Xavi Hernandez tras chain the third consecutive loss at home: Eintracht, Cádiz and Rayo.
Xavi he reacted disappointed and has sent an alert to his players. “It was a match very similar to Cádiz. People are risking their lives and we have to match this desire. We have deserved much more, “he began by explaining.
The Barça coach added «Cádiz and Rayo, andthe same pattern. Us attacking and having chances. Again we return to the issue of effectiveness. In the first part we have not been good. We are in a difficult situation and we are making it difficult for ourselves. If we had won Cadiz and Lightning it would be done.”
Xavi reluctantly the reasons why he was lost to Rayo: «We did not enter with the momentum that we have to enter. If you go ahead you have it under control but it has been difficult for us. It was a very slow game, with a lot of interruptions.”
And he pointed out: «It is necessary to enter the game better. Besides, we had talked about it. It is a missed golden opportunity. You have to qualify as you are for the Champions. You have to be self-critical.”
He also lamented the disappointment in which Barcelona fans have been plunged: «It has always been complicated. In November we were ninth and there are economic and sports emergencies in the club. Rayo has taken advantage of its opportunity. You have to match the enthusiasm and intensity of these teams that are risking their lives. Now we have to disconnect and from the middle of the week think about the next game and face the three points against Majorca as if it were a final.
“We have to improve the motivational aspect. We deserved much more, but we didn’t have the personality we needed to have. We have tried, but it has not wanted to enter. Very similar sensations to that of Cádiz. This is our reality. People are risking their lives and we have to match them », continued Xavi, who assured that he went home « angry and upset », he commented. Xavi did not want to discuss the penalty against Gavi that Díaz de Mera did not take.