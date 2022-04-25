Xavi disappointed by Barcelona’s third consecutive defeat: “I was wrong”

2022-04-24

“I was wrong, especially emotionally. I have not hit the key in the mood to motivate the players”, were the first words of Xavi Hernandez tras chain the third consecutive loss at home: Eintracht, Cádiz and Rayo.

Xavi he reacted disappointed and has sent an alert to his players. “It was a match very similar to Cádiz. People are risking their lives and we have to match this desire. We have deserved much more, “he began by explaining.

The Barça coach added «Cádiz and Rayo, andthe same pattern. Us attacking and having chances. Again we return to the issue of effectiveness. In the first part we have not been good. We are in a difficult situation and we are making it difficult for ourselves. If we had won Cadiz and Lightning it would be done.”

Xavi reluctantly the reasons why he was lost to Rayo: «We did not enter with the momentum that we have to enter. If you go ahead you have it under control but it has been difficult for us. It was a very slow game, with a lot of interruptions.”