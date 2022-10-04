Xavi evasive on Lionel Messi’s future – Foot11.com

While he is having his best season under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi continues to be associated with a return to FC Barcelona. And who better to talk about it than Xavi? More

The future of Lionel Messi continues to fascinate FC Barcelona supporters, even those who work at the club. If his return is a dream for many, it could be a reality if he refuses to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. However, fate is not at all in the hands of culés rulers. Indeed, Lionel Messi is having an excellent second season in Parisian colours. His premiere, far from expectations, had revived speculation around a providential return to Catalonia. But with the acclimatization done, the integration into the Parisian group and its statistics since the start of the season, there is reason to wonder if the Pulga would not finally come to extend its contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Asked about this, Xavi remains evasive.

🗣️ Xavi: “Messi’s return? Let’s leave Leo alone, I love him so much, he’s my friend, but we don’t do him any good to talk about him, now is not the time to talk about him, that he is having fun now at PSG. » pic.twitter.com/CmfmFYmMfv — 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍 𝑭𝑪𝑩 📰 (@FCBPaul_) October 3, 2022

Xavi and Messi, a winning duo

Xavi and Lionel Messi have long floored Spain and Europe when they were both teammates at Barca. A little older, the Spanish midfielder ended his career more quickly to become a coach. And with great promises, he ended up returning to Catalonia, but on the bench. Too bad for him, he arrived the year when Lionel Messi packed his bags to join the Parisian capital. He had also fed regrets, before quickly showing that his concentration must be created without the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. However, he regularly answers questions about him at a press conference. And this time, he maintains the doubt.

” For Leo, we’ll see what happens. But now is not the time to talk about Leo, we love him very much but we are doing him a disservice if we talk about him. A short sentence that says a lot? There is no doubt that the Barcelonans would dream of seeing Lionel Messi one last time in the Blaugrana club shirt. However, according to Xavi, the club does not have the cards in hand…