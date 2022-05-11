Xavi explains why Erling Haaland did not sign with Barcelona

dpa agency

The coach of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandezwished Erling Haaland “all the best” at the Manchester Cityhis new club, and admitted that they could not “compete on an economic level” against the English offer, in addition to making a positive assessment of the victory against Celta (3-1), more because of the result than the game.

“I wish Haaland all the best.us we have not been able to compete economically. It’s impossible for us right now. This is how it went. I want to wish him the best,” he said. Xavi after the signing of the Norwegian forward by the team of Pep Guardiola.

In relation to the victory against Celtic, Xavi was aware that they were "thick"."Without playing a good game we took three points and a good result. We have been very effective. It's enough motivation to finish second, we play a title the season that is coming and the economic issue as well", commented the Blaugrana coach.

“The reality is that today we were thick, we were not good, but the positive part is that you compete and win. Today the opposite has happened to us than other parties. I am satisfied with the three points but It is obvious that it is necessary to improve“, recognized in the press conference after the meeting.

about the system, Xavi He said he tried to stop the rival coach. “The idea was to play 3-4-3 to have superiority and match the system of the ‘Chacho Coudet because it’s hard to counter, but it didn’t work out and we went back to 4-3-3. We didn’t play well in the first half, surely it was unfair that we went 2-0 on the scoreboard”, he valued.

“And then we changed the system and from the expulsion, yes, logically. We lacked the pause, the order, it is an evidence. And after the expulsion we have been a little better and it is true that we have not had problems. This system (3-4-3) It’s a lot of defensive risk., it is an important risk, the pivots have to recover a lot of the ball, you have to be good in surveillance, etc. It is a system that we use at the end of the games if we have to go to win them. But today, I repeat, it did not go well and we seek to be more comfortable, “he analyzed.

On the cards at the end of the match, Jordi Alba and De Jong, the coach culé said that "they were not scheduled"."In the end the second place is not sentenced. have yet to play Athletic Y Seville and we will go to Getafe to win. We are going to see how Araujo is but we recover Busquets. We have to play better but other days we played better and we didn't win", he concluded.