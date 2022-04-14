Xavi failure! Barcelona is eliminated from the Europa League after falling at the Camp Nou against Eintracht

2022-04-14

MINUTE 90+11: End of the match, Barcelona lost 2-3 to Eintracht in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The Germans enter the semifinals with an aggregate score of 4-3. MINUTE 90+10: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Barcelona, ​​Depay makes it 3-2 from the penalty spot. 4-3 is the aggregate score. MINUTE 90+9: Penalty in favor of Barcelona, ​​for a foul on Luuk De Jong. Dicka was also sent off for a double yellow card. MINUTE 90+3: UUUUFFF… Barcelona were close to scoring the second goal with Araujo first, and then Luuk De Jong couldn’t finish with a header. MINUTE 90: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona, ​​Busquets makes it 3-1 with a powerful right hand. The culé team needs two more goals and they added nine more minutes.

MINUTE 84: Busquets’ goal disallowed for offside. Follow the 3-0 in the Camp Nou in favor of the Germans. MINUTE 78: Great play by Kamada and his right shot passed near Ter Stegen’s left post. MINUTE 76: Very beaten Barcelona and Eintracht continues to attack in search of more goals. MINUTE 70: Barcelona 0-3 Frankfurt. MINUTE 66: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Eintracht Frankfurt, Kostic makes it 3-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou with a low left-footed shot and this is already a thrashing. 4-1 is the aggregate now. MINUTE 61: Changes in Barcelona, ​​Adama and Dest enter, Mingueza and Aubameyang leave. MINUTE 60: In the end no penalty is sanctioned and Barcelona continues to lose 2-0 to the Germans.

MINUTE 58: They are reviewing in the VAR a hand of Eintracht inside the area. MINUTE 57: Ter Stegen saves Barcelona after a Lindstrom right. MINUTE 55: UUUFFF… Aubameyang was close to scoring the discount, but Trapp beat him heads-up. MINUTE 54: Barcelona seeks to close the gap and Eintracht is attentive to the counterattack. MINUTE 47: UUUUFFF… Incredible what Aubameyang has failed. Great center from Dembelé and the striker couldn’t push the ball into the small area. Tremendous mistake. MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Camp Nou. Xavi makes a change, Frenkie De Jong enters and Pedri leaves due to injury.

MINUTE 45: At the end of the first half, Eintracht is beating Barcelona 2-0 at the Camp Nou for the quarterfinals of the Europa League. 3-1 is the aggregate. MINUTE 44: Close to the third goal Frankfurt. Knauff’s right hand, which passes close to Ter Stegen’s horizontal. MINUTE 41: Barcelona is very beaten and does not react. He is staying out of the Europa League. MINUTE 38: Jakic’s volley shot and Ter Stegen saves Barcelona. MINUTE 36: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO for Eintracht from Germany, Rafael Santos Borré takes a long-range bombshell and makes it 2-0 against Barcelona. 3-1 is the aggregate.

MINUTE 34: Knauff makes a great individual play and takes a low left foot, but Ter Stegen saved without problems. MINUTE 28: Yellow for Gavi, who stopped a counterattack that seemed very dangerous from the German team. MINUTE 25: Kostic’s low left-footed shot and Ter Stegen keeps the ball.

MINUTE 24: Yellow for Jakic, a Frankfurt player. The first warning of the match. MINUTE 20: Tremendous run by Dembelé on the right, he takes the center, but managed to clear the German defense first. MINUTE 18: Araujo takes an awkward shot after a free kick from Jordi Alba, but the goalkeeper, Trapp, sends the ball to the corner kick. MINUTE 15: Barcelona 0-1 Frankfurt. MINUTE 9: Dembelé’s cross to the far post and Aubamayang connected with a header, but the ball went over the top. Close to Barcelona. MINUTE 7: Eintracht is complicating Barcelona. They feel comfortable at the Camp Nou. MINUTE 4: GOOOOOOOOOL for Eintracht Frankfurt, Kostic scores 1-0 against Barcelona from the penalty spot. 2-1 is the aggregate score.

MINUTE 3: Penalty in favor of Eintracht. Eric García committed the foul inside the area.

MINUTE 1: Borré’s long-distance shot that goes well above Ter Stegen’s goal. MINUTE 1: The game starts at the Camp Nou, Barcelona clashes with Eintracht for the ticket to the semifinals of the Europa League. They were 1-1 in the first leg. 12:56PM: The large number of German fans who have come to the Camp Nou to cheer on Eintracht is striking.

12:55PM: Both teams are getting ready to go out onto the Camp Nou pitch. 11:56AM: Gerard Pique has finally been left out of the call by not passing the last test to which he has been subjected. He has discomfort in the adductor of his left leg. 11:53AM: Eintracht also announce their line-up: Trapp, Touré, Hinteregger, N’Dicka, Knauff, Jokic, Rode, Kostic, Lindstrom, Kamada and Borré.

11:50AM: Barcelona confirms its 11 starters at Camp Nou: Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Araujo, Eric, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Dembélé, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang.

11:45AM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt. ————————————————– —————— The FC Barcelona they have only won one home game in European competitions this season, but the culé team trusts the support of the Camp Nou to defeat this Thursday (1:00 pm in Honduras) the eintracht frankfurt German (1-1 in the first leg) and get into the semifinals of the Europe League. The tie comes open to the Barça fiefdom after a goal from Ferran Torres in the second half balanced the balance after the initial goal from Ansgar Knauff in Germany. “Win and play well” “This is the \ It \ him barcawe have the obligation to win, play well, imagine what Barça is like, it’s not worth it for us to win 1-0 in the 90th minute”, stated the coach Xavi Hernandez. “Barça is the most difficult club in the world, the most demanding, to win by playing well”. See: Lewandowski’s conditions to stay at Bayern Munich after the failure in the Champions League! But barca he has only been able to offer a victory to his fans in the Camp Nou this season, in a total of five matches between the Champions League and Europe League. It was against modest Dynamo kyiv (1-0) in the Champions League group stage. An elimination of the maximum European competition that had the consolation for the team of Xavi Hernandez to qualify for at least Europe Leaguea tournament in which they have not participated since 2004. But neither has Barça managed to win at home against rivals from a European ‘second row’ (draw 1 with Napoli and draw 0 with Galatasaray in two knockout ties that they won with two away wins). Despite the loss of the double value of away goals, the current form of the Barcelona makes him a favorite to advance to the quarterfinals. The team of Xavi He has 15 games in a row without losing, a streak that has placed him in second position in the League. He also has seven consecutive victories, with the Dembélé-Aubameyang duo in great shape.