Xavi has him ‘separated’ and the star is thinking about leaving Barcelona at the end of the season

2022-02-18
Xavi Hernandez He is clear about the players he wants for his project as coach of the Barcelona. The board has made an effort to sign Fernando Torres paying a little more than 50 million euros. adama he returned on loan and it is not ruled out to pay his token, and aubameyang arrived after rescinding the contract with the Arsenal.
Luuk de Jong is the striker who has something like an ‘ace’ up his sleeve and Dembele continues to be taken into account. But the coach doesn’t seem to give memphis depaywho would be meditating his departure at the end of the season to return to France.
This is how the half Gaul reveals it Le Quotidien and reaffirms it Sport. Although it is true that the Dutchman has spent most of the time he has been injured Xavi on the bench, the arrivals of Ferran, Auba and adama they relegate him to a secondary role that he is not willing to assimilate.
The aforementioned media agree that the agents of memphis they would have already contacted leaders of the olympique de lyon to study your return.
the march of ronald koemanhis main supporter, represented an important blow for the player, who between that and the injury is not exactly going through his best moment.
”Memphis does not regret the decision, but he would be thinking about a change of scenery. He is still, with eight goals, one of the top scorers in LaLiga and has a contract until 2023, but everything could be blown up in the next summer market”, he points out Sport.
The president himself lyonsthe historical Jean-Michel ClassroomsI would welcome your return. It should be noted that the French manager did everything possible at the time to prevent him from leaving.