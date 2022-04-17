Xavi Hernández explodes after the embarrassment of the Europa League and responds to Ancelotti with another dart?: “We feel robbed”

2022-04-17

Xavi Hernández appeared this Sunday at a press conference before facing Cádiz for matchday 32 of the Spanish League. Eintracht Frankfurt player reveals the promise he made to Luka Modric before eliminating Barcelona The coach exploded for everything that happened against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, he couldn’t believe how the Germans invaded the Camp Nou and defined the situation like this: “They threw everything at us, it was a shame”. On the war of styles with Real Madrid, Xavi left a response for Carlo Ancelotti, who on Saturday also spoke about the theme. Influence zones

”You have to have alternatives when they close you inside. But we should have found more to the interiors. We were not effective. You have to attack better. We have entered how to attack Cádiz. You have to have alternatives.” Style and DNA. Answer for Ancelotti?

”With this style, we have won 5 Champions. Johan Cruyff put it. He has borne fruit and results. You have to improve it, but not lurch. You have to believe, correct and improve. We will not change the DNA for losing a match or a title”.

Physical wear

“These are unnecessary losses that allow the opponent to generate a counterattack and then not stop it.” Scheme five defenders

”We have also beaten defenses of five, like against Osasuna. It depends on the spaces, the occasions… the other day everything went wrong. You have to be self-critical.” Thibaut Courtois and his message to Barcelona after the failure in the Europa League: “The 0-4 was a coincidence” Lenglet case

”I believe in the entire squad. Everyone trains well. Everyone is engaged. It’s an example. One more guarantee in defense”. Barcelona fans

”There is a before and after between player and coach. The animation stands encourage us spectacularly. I have seen another stadium now as a coach. Except for the last game.” Affected on Eintracht day

”When I left the hotel, I already saw that something was wrong. They threw everything at us. You feel robbed in your house. It didn’t seem like we were playing at home. It all started bad. Then the penalty. It was a fateful night in every way. It started and ended badly. Slate and new account”. Defending

”You get better by working. You have to improve so as not to fit in easily. We have to improve in all aspects.” Bad start that cost

”We have to improve in the first minutes of the games. It is concentration. We have to improve.” The Spanish league

”We focus on what is ours and then we will look at the rivals. You have to work with humility. First, the Champions League and if it gives us the League to compete, even better”.

Message before the season finale

”We wanted to win a title, and we are still fighting for the league, we are there, although it is complicated. I’m proud of how they competed on Thursday, but we didn’t play well. I have taught them our mistakes”. Turning point in Europe

”We have to consolidate the game model, which had been lost. We need time, patience, to be more competitive… we have to keep growing. The project started in November. Lack of time and consolidate things. Green shoots have been seen. We have to improve”. Seville – Real Madrid

”I see everything. Let’s see what happens. Very interesting game.” League Final

”I see the team capable of winning all eight games. We have important rivals who play things. Cádiz has been risking permanence, Real to play in Europe, Rayo not to drop… But life also matters to us”. He celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo at the Camp Nou, Eintracht crack took revenge against Barcelona and the passionate kiss Pique situation

”He needs rest and rest. It is not an injury, it is an annoyance that has been dragging on for a long time. Let’s see if it’s for Thursday.” Pedri and his injury

”He is affected, it is a setback for him and for everyone. We are going to see in the deadlines how he is, it depends on how he heals… he has to cheer up and he is positive”. Evolution

”We have to encourage the group and tell them that we are on the way. You have to keep believing.” Emotional state

”It’s a tough stick, they’ve eliminated us from the Europa League that we hoped to win and enter directly into the Champions League and we haven’t succeeded. It’s a hammer. It is evidence. But you have to rebuild. I hope and wish that the public is with the team. We hope to see a good atmosphere tomorrow as in almost all the games except the last one. Tomorrow we need them more than ever.” costly mistakes

”In the Levante field we were, at times good, in Frankfrut too, but we have lost more balls than ever. And that affects us a lot. We reached a very high level both against Madrid and against Sevilla and now it is clear that we have lowered it. It’s a matter of time, patience, and keep believing. And work hard, we have no other. It is a process. It’s patience, keep believing. You have to compete like at the Bernabéu and Naples. But at other times you’re not so good.”