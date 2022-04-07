Xavi Hernández pronounces on the future of Dembelé and confirms the news of Ronald Araujo
2022-04-06
The technician of BarcelonaXavi Hernandezaffirmed this Wednesday to be happy with the positive dynamics of the team before facing the eintracht frankfurt on Thursday in quarters of the Europe Leaguebut warned that “tomorrow we have another exam.”
“We arrived in a great moment of form, but tomorrow we have another exam,” he said. Xavi at the press conference prior to the match.
The Barcelona faces the German team for the first time, but “the approach does not change: we dominate the game through the ball, we press up, do what we have been doing for a month and a half”, he argued.
The Barça coach rejected the favorite band to win the Europe League and especially for Wednesday’s match.
“The Eintracht It is a great team, both in attack and defense, physically they are very strong and I would highlight the transitions, they come out in attack like bullets”, he said Xavi.
“We’re given the favourites, but it will be a tough and complicated tie”, added the Barça coach, convinced that “we weren’t lucky in the draw”.
“We have to match that extra motivation that they are going to have, if not, they are going to run over us”, assured the Barça coach.
THE FUTURE OF OUSMANE
In the match against the German team it can be key Ousmane Dembelefrom which Xavi he was full of praise again, admitting that he would like to renew it now.
“Dembele It is very important in our gear and I hope you decide to stay. They are very important footballers… Gavi, Dembeleif we can have them next year it will be good for me and for the Barca“, he claimed.
“I already signed it for me (to Dembele), it’s a club issue, we don’t have the best financial situation in history and we have to adjust to that, but hopefully he can stay”, he wished. Xavi.
“For me it’s fundamental, the way the teams defend us, you have to have differential players on the wing and Ousmane is,” he concluded.
He also confirmed that Ronald Araujo has decided to stay in Barcelona and agreed to renew the contract.
“Ronald is happy in Barcelona and has decided to stay. It’s a wise decision,” he confirmed. Xavi.
“He is giving us a lot and for us it is a guarantee. The club has a central for 10 years or more. There are few with his level ”, added the DT of the Barcelona.