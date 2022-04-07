Xavi Hernández pronounces on the future of Dembelé and confirms the news of Ronald Araujo

2022-04-06

The technician of BarcelonaXavi Hernandezaffirmed this Wednesday to be happy with the positive dynamics of the team before facing the eintracht frankfurt on Thursday in quarters of the Europe Leaguebut warned that “tomorrow we have another exam.”

“We arrived in a great moment of form, but tomorrow we have another exam,” he said. Xavi at the press conference prior to the match.

The Barcelona faces the German team for the first time, but “the approach does not change: we dominate the game through the ball, we press up, do what we have been doing for a month and a half”, he argued.

The Barça coach rejected the favorite band to win the Europe League and especially for Wednesday’s match.

“The Eintracht It is a great team, both in attack and defense, physically they are very strong and I would highlight the transitions, they come out in attack like bullets”, he said Xavi.

“We’re given the favourites, but it will be a tough and complicated tie”, added the Barça coach, convinced that “we weren’t lucky in the draw”.

“We have to match that extra motivation that they are going to have, if not, they are going to run over us”, assured the Barça coach.

THE FUTURE OF OUSMANE

In the match against the German team it can be key Ousmane Dembelefrom which Xavi he was full of praise again, admitting that he would like to renew it now.