Xavi Hernández responds to Koeman, talks about Real Madrid’s “title” and announces the return of Ansu Fati

2022-04-30

“Next year, I prefer not to talk. We have to qualify for the Champions League. Adama is helping us, he is a different player. He is a pure extreme. I am happy”.

“I think if you shoot 28 times and don’t score, it’s not because of the game, it’s because of effectiveness. There are games you have to win, like Rayo and Cádiz. We were not effective. They had three and scored.”

“Depending on who plays, there is more one-on-one capacity, you can also attack through spaces… We have repeated these automatisms and habits this week. You have to insist on the idea.”

“Tomorrow they won’t score a goal, nor will they prevent it. Let’s focus on what we have. We’ll talk about the other, there will be time”.

“I already anticipate that Ansu will be. He is doing very well, he has made a big change. He is very comfortable and has good feelings. Tomorrow if everything goes well he will play a few minutes at least. He is seen smiling and it is differential. I am very happy to have it. He sees different things, he is a special player and he will do very well for us”.

Barcelona receives this Sunday at the Camp Nou the Majorca by the date 34 of the Spain League where they are forced to win so as not to complicate the Champions League positions in the standings.

Final stretch

“I talk to the players, we have to take a step forward. Everyone. You have to make more team than ever. You have to make more of a team than ever and bring out your personality. It’s not because of a bad attitude. It is because of situations that have weighed us down. Fit in early, not be effective… You have to improve. It’s time to pull it off and bring out the personality. I have a winning team and that is the reality”.

Mallorca, rival in turn

“Aguirre always gets performance out of his teams. He is a great manager of the group. I don’t know him. He has changed the system, he works well with set pieces… he has taken advantage of it. He is another bone to win.”

challenges

“We do motivational challenges. If they score the first 20 minutes, they have an extra, if they don’t concede a goal, if they win… the coach paying also motivates them”.

Koeman and his phrase: “When I left they were 8 behind Madrid; now they are twice

“I will not change his feelings or his situation. I have tremendous respect and admiration for him. He is very culé and made a great effort. She came at a difficult time. I feel the support of the club, of Laporta, of Jordi Cruyff… I do feel the support of the club and of Barcelona in general. It seemed that we had touched the key, but suddenly there were three losses in a row. Now we have to see the coach, the players, it’s time to show our faces”.

Motivation

“Yes, I see them motivated. It is a club made to win titles. You have to have desire, faith, extra motivation… to achieve the minimum objective. The teams that have the most desire are going to enter the Champions League”.

The Real Madrid League

“If Real Madrid is champion, we will congratulate them. They would have been better because this is a long competition and normally it is won by the one who deserves it. We will congratulate him and next year to compete better”.

injuries

“Pedri was injured for two, three or four weeks. He has good feelings. I hammered, to see the sensations. Sergi is not a relapse, it is a muscular issue. Nico broke his toe, in a clash with Ansu. It’s a shame. It’s soccer. We have two with covid. Ousmane has tonsillitis. The game is crucial, whoever plays. You have to add up and see that this is a pothole. You have to be in the Champions League”.

Frankie de Jong

“It must and does make a difference. Obviously that change frustrated him, but I have to look to the team. He has played excellent games, but he has to be constant. He is capable, of strength, of arrival in the area. We had a very good one-on-one chat. He has had excellent matches. He is here to make a difference. There are few of the conditions of him globally. He is of present and future”.

Game

“The week has gone well for us to work and recover people. And to encourage us. On Monday we were angry, on Tuesday less and on Wednesday we were already working. We have trained very well and have worked to improve. We are not here to fire rockets. We have another revalidation. We need the three points, we have to make a tremendous effort to qualify for the Champions League. We must make an effort. Our reality is that everything is final. We must cover the minimum objectives as it is this season”.