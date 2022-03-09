Xavi responds to Koeman, talks about Haaland and Messi, and reveals how he convinces Barcelona players to play well

2022-03-09

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong were in charge of speaking at the press conference prior to the match against Galatasaray for the knockout stages of the Europa League. The DT of Barcelona He referred to the tough duel that awaits him against the Turks at the Camp Nou, about ronald koeman and assured that he will see the clash between Real Madrid-PSG.

Match against Galatasaray

”It’s a compact team, with interesting tactical issues. Good individualities, which can surprise. They can complicate us and we can make them suffer if we take the ball away from them”.

the tie

“We are very excited, even if it is not the Champions League. It’s Europe and we want to win and do things well. We are in a good dynamic and we cannot get out of it. We have to go on the attack, create chances and continue with our game model. Get a great result because if not, it will cost us in Turkey. Continue with this model, which is giving us things”.

Iñaki Peña (goalkeeper who went on loan to Galatasaray)

“He has been very brave. He wanted to play and it seems very good to us. He is doing very well. He has a lot of ability. The idea is that he returns to Barça and he is part of the team.”

ronald koeman

”I can’t get involved in the relationship with Laporta. What I can say is that I respect him a lot. That for me he is a legend, that I admired him as a child. That I had him as second coach. I can tell you that I am very grateful to you as a culé. He left the Netherlands to come to Barça and that is admirable. Also that he bet on young players when he was here”.