Xavi responds to Koeman, talks about Haaland and Messi, and reveals how he convinces Barcelona players to play well

2022-03-09
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong were in charge of speaking at the press conference prior to the match against Galatasaray for the knockout stages of the Europa League. The DT of Barcelona He referred to the tough duel that awaits him against the Turks at the Camp Nou, about ronald koeman and assured that he will see the clash between Real Madrid-PSG.
Koeman explodes against Laporta and reproaches Messi’s departure
Match against Galatasaray
”It’s a compact team, with interesting tactical issues. Good individualities, which can surprise. They can complicate us and we can make them suffer if we take the ball away from them”.
the tie
“We are very excited, even if it is not the Champions League. It’s Europe and we want to win and do things well. We are in a good dynamic and we cannot get out of it. We have to go on the attack, create chances and continue with our game model. Get a great result because if not, it will cost us in Turkey. Continue with this model, which is giving us things”.
Iñaki Peña (goalkeeper who went on loan to Galatasaray)
“He has been very brave. He wanted to play and it seems very good to us. He is doing very well. He has a lot of ability. The idea is that he returns to Barça and he is part of the team.”
ronald koeman
”I can’t get involved in the relationship with Laporta. What I can say is that I respect him a lot. That for me he is a legend, that I admired him as a child. That I had him as second coach. I can tell you that I am very grateful to you as a culé. He left the Netherlands to come to Barça and that is admirable. Also that he bet on young players when he was here”.
Continuity of Dani Alves
”It remains to be seen how it goes in these months. At the moment, she is at a brutal level. How it helps the youngsters, the team. He is a captain without an armband. We will decide at the end of the year.
Renewals of Gavi and Araujo
“They are two very important footballers. Of present and future. I know that the club is working very well with its agents. There are two priority renovations. It’s good for the club, but also for the players, who feel comfortable at Barcelona. I think it’s a matter of time.”
Messi
”I wouldn’t rate the Bernabéu as Messi’s garden. Leo has made great matches everywhere. I’m not going to cheat on you, I’m not going to dinner. Of course I’m going to see it. I wish the best for Messi and Neymar, who are my friends. May the best win, but if it’s Messi and Ney, even better”.
Haland
”You confirm that I have met with Haaland. I didn’t know he had seen me. It always seems like a good time to sign for Barça. It is the best club in the world. There is no footballer who has said no to Barça since I’ve been here”.
Favorite to win the Europa League?
”I don’t see myself as one of the favourites. We do not know the competition and we have never won it. The favorites are those who have won it before. Sevilla is more favourite. Sure. We have not done anything. We’re just in a positive dynamic.”
How do you convince the players?
”It explains to them how we play. That here they will touch 40 balls per game instead of 20. I try to convey that the city is wonderful, that it is a golden opportunity as a footballer and that the game model will make them better players”.
Rotations
”Tomorrow there will be changes because we have people who are tired and in pain. We have a fan in the middle of the field and above and we have to take advantage of it. cool people. If everyone works, the level doesn’t have to go down.”
What if it had come earlier?
”I do not know. I can only say that I am grateful to Joan Laporta. He is a person who goes to the face and I am delighted with that. He lets us work and we are making a fantastic team. I don’t know what would have happened if I had arrived earlier.”