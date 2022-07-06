Xavi Simons: ‘I learned a lot from Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’

Landed at PSG in 2019 from Barça, Xavi Simons left the Parisian club this summer to get more playing time and continue his progress. And the 19-year-old believes he has learned a lot from these three seasons with the Rouge & Bleu.

After three seasons under the colors of Paris, Xavi Simons is changing course. The Dutch prodigy, free after the end of his contract with PSG, has decided to continue his progress away from the French capital. The 19-year-old signed up with PSV Eindhoven. A logical start for the Dutch midfielder, who above all wanted to grab playing time so as not to slow down his progress, he who only played 9 matches in all competitions in the 2021-2022 season.

“Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe? I trained with them every day for two years. I learned a lot from them. But in the end, the matches are also important. I just turned 19. It was necessary for me to take this step to progress, ”supported the player trained for nine years at FC Barcelona for ESPN.

“It’s really unbelievable. I don’t think you’ll see such a good team together again. It’s wonderful to be together in the locker room with people you used to see on TV. Not everyone can say the same. I am very grateful to them. Despite winning it all, they also showed in every practice why they are such stars. They always continued to fight for their place, it was very special to see. I also learned a lot from them off the pitch.”he blurted out.

