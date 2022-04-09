Xavi talks about the signing of Haaland, Barcelona’s sensitive loss against Levante and the manager who marked him for life

2022-04-09

After the draw in Germany for the Europa League, the Barcelona returns to LaLiga to face this Sunday the I raised Y Xavi warns that if his team does not improve it will be difficult for him to get the three points away from home. The DT was critical of his players and recognized that a signing like that of Haland it's almost impossible. Match against Levante "They have won at the Metropolitano, they have beaten Villarreal. It is a very difficult rival and for us it is another final. A game similar to Thursday. It is a field that we have not been good at. It's a good test for us." Convince the team that it is a final "I tell you the truth, what we will find. An extra-motivated rival, who is difficult to win in that field, who have beaten Villarreal and Atlético in the Metropolitano. It's not normal for him to be in this situation. They have a difficult system to counteract." How is the template? "We are fine physically. The other day it was a football problem. If you don't defend with the ball, you activate the opponent. We made few tactical fouls to have many warned and we did not stop those cons. We suffered more than we normally suffer defensively. But because of our mistakes." Do you suffer for the renewal of Gavi? "Do not. I'm optimistic. You see that he wants to stay and it depends on the club, the player and the representative, which is De la Peña. I wouldn't say I suffer. He deserves to stay, that we take him into account and that we value him ".

adama "We will see what we can do in the market. We'll see at the end of the season. The other day he had a great game. He went and crossed, but we did not find a finisher. He was able to make a difference. He understood what we needed." Pedro's place "It depends on the rival and who he plays with. The other day we didn't find it because we weren't fine. We didn't attack well." Eric Garcia "We are very happy with him. With his concentration, the duels he wins, the leadership, how he marks the line. He is committed all 90 minutes. He leads the defense and has a neat ball exit. He is a center back for many years for Barça. Without a doubt". Jordi Alba, without relief "He is a competitive beast, a physical animal. For me it is undervalued. What he gives us is extraordinary. For me it's a show and it's fine. It has substitutes, not natural ones, such as Mingueza or Dest. They are not natural, but they can give you rest. It is time to ask the team for an effort. Four or five weeks left. We play a lot."

Ansu Fati “All the injured require love and attention. In your case, it is differential. We are very attentive. I stayed watching his training after ours. He needs three or four more training sessions and sooner rather than later he will return to the group”. Busquets “With Casemiro’s permission, he is by far the best defensive midfielder of the last ten years. He will have a hard time finding a replacement for him because he is extraordinary. And yet he has been criticized. We have Frenkie, Nico…”.

Depay and Dest “They are fair. We’ll try to get them there by Thursday. We don’t want them to relapse. They train separately and have to join the group and let them say the sensations. Their involvement is total and sometimes you have to stop them”. Alves spoke of signings (including Haaland) “Let’s see what happens. Complicated is the economic situation. I forgive Alves everything. They complain that they don’t have headlines. With Dani it is difficult to choose. The signing of him has been good for us. We are planning for next year, but the situation is not easy”. Transfers “We have the economic situation that we have. We are not for flourishes. We are a team that is also preparing the squad for next year. Mateu, Jordi and the president know my priorities, but we have to be very careful. The situation is what it is.”