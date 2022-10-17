Xavi wants to see Lionel Messi return to Barcelona – Foot11.com
FC Barcelona has not said its last word in the Lionel Messi file. After letting him go free in 2021, the club could well come back to the charge at the end of his contract in June 2023. More
The Lionel Messi file continues to generate a lot of ink as he begins his second season with Paris Saint-Germain. Everyone remembers that in the summer of 2021, the Pulga held a final press conference at Camp Nou, in tears, to announce their departure from their favorite club. It must be said that the Argentine spent more than 20 years at Barcelona and literally became the best player in the history of the club, if not in the history of football. However, the Catalan club faced major financial problems which forced the leaders not to extend the now sevenfold Ballon d’Or in order to save astronomical amounts in terms of wages. Despite a lackluster season with Paris Saint-Germain (only 6 goals in Ligue 1), FC Barcelona continues to make eyes at Lionel Messi. And Xavi isn’t indifferent to the idea of a comeback either.
Xavi wants to see Messi again at Barcelona
For the Catalan technician, there is no doubt that Lionel Messi cannot end his career without returning to Barcelona for one last freelance. ” I said at the time that it is utopian to focus on Leo, remind Xavi. I wish Messi’s time at Barca wasn’t over. I think he deserves a second chance, a last chance, but that’s next year. He has a contract. I would like. Yes. Resounding words, which could well make Lionel Messi not want to extend his contract.
Indeed, the Parisian leaders would like to extend Messi until 2024, while his current contract ends in 2023. The beginning of a new showdown between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain?