Xavi was furious when Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself world champion

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo announced to the world that he was the best player the world had ever seen. Xavi disagreed, and said so publicly.

Shortly after winning his fifth Ballon d’Or, the then star Real Madrid player told France Football: “I don’t see anyone better than me. No player does things that I can’t do myself, but I see things that others can’t do.

“There is no player more complete than me,” he said. “I’m the best player in history – in good times and in bad times.”

It looked like Ronaldo was surpassing himself. His immense self-confidence has so often been the deciding factor in the biggest and best moments of his career. But it was an incredible statement from the 37-year-old.

Xavi has naturally always been put on a different side.

The former Spanish champion has spent more than ten years observing Lionel Messi’s mastery. He felt he had to offer an untruth.

Speaking to Catalunya Ràdio’s Tot Costa, Xavi said: “Messi does more things than Cristiano.

“If Cristiano considers himself the best player in history, that’s fine, but those of us who see him training, there is no comparison,” he added. “Messi is the best in history, and we don’t see it any other way”.

The current Barcelona manager felt that Messi’s quality is always on display – in a way perhaps Ronaldo’s isn’t always.

“I imagine all the managers in the world trying to stop Messi,” Xavi continued.

“Even if you do what Athletic Club did, score it like in the Copa del Rey final, they still get away with it. We cannot defend ourselves against him.

“Messi is the difference maker and we always tried to give him the ball in space with time to throw them off balance.

“Messi is the player who makes the most difference in the world. It is more than obvious. »

The opposition between Messi and Ronaldo will probably not end, perhaps forever. But this is an extraordinary twist in the story. The phrase ‘self-confident’ doesn’t even seem to do justice to Ronaldo’s comments. It was just hubris… and Xavi didn’t seem to like it at all.

Advertising