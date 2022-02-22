Xavier Marc left a letter before ending his life | u-channel

Katia Trevino

A friend of the actor spoke about the health problems he was facing.

On February 19, the entertainment world dressed in mourning when the death of the actor was announced. Xavier Mark; his cause of death was suicide.

The authorities of Mexico City determined that the artist threw himself from the sixth floor of the building he lived in. It was on the ‘Hoy’ program where her friend Yucita Furlong, director of the Casa del Actor, expressed what she attributes to Marc having chosen to end his life.

“To the pain, to the fatigue, to the little strength I already had. He had been suffering from a disease for many years that took away his absorption of iron, they had been transfusing him with blood so that he would have strength, ”he declared before the morning cameras.

She commented that, before dying, the also director wrote a letter addressed to her husband but so far it is unknown what it contained.

“She left a letter, but it is a letter that she left for Christian, her partner, her husband, her spouse, but I don’t have access to that letter. It is a letter that no one even has access to because she stayed with the authorities,” she said.

One day before he made the decision to commit suicide, Yucita was with the artist: “I was still with him the night before, we were talking because yesterday they had to hospitalize him to give him a transfusion. Yesterday at 10 in the morning we had to go to the hospital”.

Xavier Marc died at the age of 76. During his career he acted in 16 films such as ‘The legend of the fox’, as well as in more than 30 soap operas, in which his participation in ‘Toy World’, ‘The rich also cry’, ‘Loving you is my sin’ stands out. Barrera de amor’, ‘La mexicana y el güero’.