Xavineta onfire! Barcelona beats Galatasaray and advances to the quarterfinals of the Europa League before the Clasico against Real Madrid

2022-03-17

The Xavineta is still on. Barcelona beat Galatasaray in Turkish hell and reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

The culé team had to recover from a goal from Marcao in the 28th minute. Thanks to goals from Pedri and Aubameyang, those led by Xavi came from behind.

Now they wait for their rival who will be revealed tomorrow. On Sunday at 2:00 in the afternoon they face Real Madrid in a new edition of the Spanish Clásico.

96′ END THE GAME: Barcelona is in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

92′ Ferran crashed it into the post. but the play was worthless. The striker was offside.

90+6′ We will have six more minutes in the game.

89′ Foul against Depay by Bayram and Orsato gets the yellow card.

87′ They are throwing everything at Alba on the wing and the winger has to withdraw from that area. The game stops.

86′ Change in Galatasaray. Van Aanholt leaves and Bayram enters.

80′ Barcelona is already thinking about the Clásico and makes two changes: Lenglet and Depay enter, Auba and Piqué leave.