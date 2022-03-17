Xavineta onfire! Barcelona beats Galatasaray and advances to the quarterfinals of the Europa League before the Clasico against Real Madrid

2022-03-17
The Xavineta is still on. Barcelona beat Galatasaray in Turkish hell and reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
The culé team had to recover from a goal from Marcao in the 28th minute. Thanks to goals from Pedri and Aubameyang, those led by Xavi came from behind.
Now they wait for their rival who will be revealed tomorrow. On Sunday at 2:00 in the afternoon they face Real Madrid in a new edition of the Spanish Clásico.
96′ END THE GAME: Barcelona is in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
92′ Ferran crashed it into the post. but the play was worthless. The striker was offside.
90+6′ We will have six more minutes in the game.
89′ Foul against Depay by Bayram and Orsato gets the yellow card.
87′ They are throwing everything at Alba on the wing and the winger has to withdraw from that area. The game stops.
86′ Change in Galatasaray. Van Aanholt leaves and Bayram enters.
80′ Barcelona is already thinking about the Clásico and makes two changes: Lenglet and Depay enter, Auba and Piqué leave.
74′ Changes in the Galatasaray. Babel and Cicaldau leave and Dervisoglu and Morutan enter.
72′ Yellow for Van Aanholt for a clear foul on Gavi near the box.
67′ Change in Barcelona, Frenkie De Jong leaves and Gavi enters.
65′ Cicaldau falls to Alba and they both face each other. Orsato says that nothing happens.
63′ Change in Galatasaray, Gomis leaves and Mostafa Mohamed enters.
59′ NEAR THE GALATASARAY! Van Aanholt’s shot from outside the area that is going to slip into Ter Stegen’s frame.
55′ Forced change in Barcelona, Dest leaves injured and Araújo enters.
54′ Pedri tried from afar but his shot goes very high.
51′ The entry of Dembélé changed the face of FC Barcelona. Now they win it and he is more comfortable.
48′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Barcelona, after several rebounds covered between the defense and Peña, Aubameyang takes advantage and scores 1-2 for FC Barcelona.
46′ Adama Traoré leaves and Dembélé enters. First change in the match for FC Barcelona.
START THE SECOND HALF!
48′ THE FIRST HALF ENDS: With a 1-1 draw we go to the break. Marcao and Pedri scored the goals.
47′ POST! Dest’s center that Aubameyang heads and his shot hits the metal and goes out.
45+3′ Entertaining first half in Turkey, the score is 1-1. Three minutes are added.
41′ Very hard clash of Eric with Marcao. The two central defenders have been hurt but the foul is on the Barça defender. And see the cardboard Eric García.
37′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO by Pedri, Barcelona ties everything. The midfielder left two rivals on the ground and defined low to score 1-1.
32′ The way Galatasaray’s defense is, the game will be very difficult for Barcelona.
29′ And yellow for Marcao, who took the corner with a kick in celebration.
28′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Galatasaray, Marcao makes the first header after a corner kick. The defender beat Ferran Torres very easily.
27′ Foul by Busquets in midfield and he gets the yellow card, the culé captain claims a previous infraction against Adama.
26′ Pass from Adama to Pedri, he shoots and his shot goes high over Peña’s frame.
22′ Adama has not been precise in this game, the Galatasaray defense has him well locked up.
twenty’ This is how Frenkie De Jong defined it, the Dutchman failed the first at minute 9.
16′ Alba crosses over looking for Frenkie, who makes a mistake by letting the ball bounce. The Dutchman’s shot option is lost.
12′ BABEL! Violent shot from the Dutchman that Ter Stegen stops without rebounding. German for sure.
10′ NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Frenkie De Jong misses the first for Barcelona, a huge pass from Busquets that left him hand in hand against the goalkeeper, but the Dutchman defined poorly from the left.
9′ Ferran tried after going inside from the left wing. I knock her off high.
6′ BARCELONA WAS SAVED! Gomis had it, the defense of the culé team avoided the first, but since he is suffering. Jordi Alba was the one who avoided the shot.
3′ Barcelona is going to have to deal with the pressure of the stadium. It will be a difficult game for Xavineta.
GET THE PARTY STARTED! Barcelona and Galatasaray already play.
CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
Galatasaray: Iñaki Peña, Boey, Nelsson, Marcao, Van Aanholt, Kutlu, Antalyali, Babel, Cicaldau, Aktürkoglu and Gomis.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang.
THE PREVIOUS
Barcelona visits the field of Turkish Galtasaray on Thursday (11:45 AM) in search of a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, before its crucial classic against Real Madrid in the League on Sunday.
The tie is completely open after the azulgranas could not go beyond a goalless draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou and everything is at stake in the always difficult Ali Sami Yen stadium.