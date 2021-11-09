Xavi’s 10 hard and fast rules for turning

BARCELONA – “Order and rules” is the basis of the project of the new coach of Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernandez. The former blaugrana midfielder made it clear already during his presentation that he will impose on his team a set of rules that he has learned and respected as a player: “Things have always gone well when there was order and discipline in the group.” The Spanish newspaper As revealed the 10 rules that Xavi will impose on the team, in order to lift it from ninth place in the championship, with 11 points behind the top.

Xavi to Barcelona: here are his rules

1 – Xavi will impose a new schedule for training: the deadline for the arrival of the players will be at 9.30, that is an hour and a half before the start of the session. In this way there will be space for individual talks between the players and the former midfielder.

2 – The hours also change for the staff, with their assistants and the rest of the dressing room members who must already be present 2 hours before the session, in order to be ready for the arrival of the players.

3 – During the days, the Blaugrana will have to have lunch exclusively in the club dining room, with a diet set according to the parameters of the club’s nutritionists.

4 – Xavi will set up a tough code of conduct, with fines also foreseen for fouls committed in training. This idea was taken up directly by Guardiola.

5 – They will be expected fines too for latecomers which will constantly rise in the event of repeated errors: a first penalty will be paid 100 euros, the second will rise to 200 and so on.

6 – There will then be a control also of the external activity of the team near the matches: the players must return home by midnight at the latest.

7 – Xavi will choose the players to be sent out on the basis of a meritrocracy system. There will be no permanent holders: The place in the team must be earned with commitment both during matches and in training.

8 – Xavi and his staff they will control all the activities of the players which can affect their performance on the pitch. For example, too many private trips will be prohibited.

9 – They will also be all potentially risky player activities prohibited: Xavi wants to avoid new injuries in every way by limiting the players with penalties for infractions.

10 – Eventually all players will have to to preserve the good image of the club: they will have to respect the rules, greet and interact with the fans, encourage the team and avoid bad behavior.