Xavi’s board conquers the Santiago Bernabéu

The Barcelona coach beat Ancelotti from the board and boasts an increasingly defined style of play

In his first classic in the Santiago Bernabeu as coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez He went out through the front door with a tactical scheme that dismantled a Real Madrid which suffered from the significant loss of Karim Benzema, who offered little resistance and who, despite the defeat, continues to dominate the classification with solvency.

The azulgrana team arrived at Santiago Bernabeu at its best moment, after eleven consecutive games without losing and with the game scheme increasingly defined by Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan coach surprised with Ronald Araujo’s bet on the Brazilian Dani Alves for the right side and it was on that side that he suffered the most Barcelona in the first half, since Vinicius tried to show his speed in every action and on more than one occasion he managed to get away from his mark to bring danger to Marc Ter Stegen’s goal.

With the ball at his feet, the Barcelona They showed a reliable team, which knows what it is playing regardless of the rival in front of it and which expresses those qualities of touch instilled in the old Masía.

Without their most decisive player this season, the French striker Karim Benzema, and with a difference in the classification of nine points over the second (Sevilla) and fifteen with the Barcelonathe Real Madrid He did not give the feeling of taking the game with the transcendence that a classic of this magnitude requires.



Ousmane Dembélé, who seems recovered for the cause by Xavi Hernandez in terms of football commitment, it was a constant headache for the defense of the Real Madrid and especially for Nacho Fernández, who was constantly outplayed by the Frenchman.

The Frenchman was the protagonist in Barcelona’s two goals in the first half and already has nine assists this season. The first by leaving Nacho at speed and putting a measured cross at the head of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who anticipated Eder Militao and David Alaba to finish off with a header only in the small area. The second by throwing a corner also from the right that Araujo headed a goal.

Those two goals Barcelona could have been more in the first part because the tactical board of Xavi it worked perfectly. The balance of Sergio Busquets in the midfield gave wings to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to shine more in offensive work constantly looking for vertical passes to the wings and behind the Madrid defense.

With a two-goal advantage on the scoreboard, the second half was almost a formality for the Barcelona because the Real Madrid He gave himself up to his rival, who took advantage of his usual touch game to make the locals run.

Aubameyang and Ferrán Torres rounded off the victory of the Barcelona in the second part without the Real Madrid did not give any hint of reaction, more than the simple pride of not conceding more goals to hurt his pride even more.

Although winning the League seems like a miracle when you see the Real Madrid to twelve points, although with one more game, the Barcelona celebrated the victory as if it were a title. Players and coaching staff hugged each other in a circle and began to celebrate the victory at the house of their greatest rival. A good consolation to continue certifying with results the improvement experienced since the arrival of Xavi in January.