Xavi’s confession about Messi

Only one being is missing, and everything is depopulated… This seems to be the feeling at Barça since Lionel Messi flew to Paris.

Yes The Pulga has not necessarily convinced yet PSG, the Blaugrana house, nine after leaving, continues to mourn her. Xavi Hernandez, the coach of the Catalan institution, admits it bluntly this Saturday at a press conference: “ You have to understand that we are in the post-Messi era, which is already difficult in itself “.

The other club icon continues his argument: “ He created situations that won us matches. You have to have a lot of patience. […] I was the first to aspire to win titles, but we have to strengthen for next year. We must be realistic, calm and patient. Without Messi, everything is more difficult. »

Chasing second place in La Liga this season, at the cost of a nice rise in the standings since Xavi took over the reins of the club, the Barca has all the same experienced bitter setbacks this year, and in particular premature eliminations in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup or in the quarter-finals of the Europe League, quite recently.

Read also:La Liga standingsThe ranking of scorers