Xavi’s last ‘signing’ for Levante-Barça in LaLiga

FC Barcelona visits the Ciutat de València this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. for the thirty-first day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022. The azulgrana will seek to shake off after the 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt to remain firm in the pursuit of Real Madrid in the table. For the appointment, Xavi Hernández is expected to implement several changes in his line-up to rest his most ‘fixed’ players, thinking about the second leg of the quarterfinals next Thursday.

Although the egarense will rotate, many surprises are not expected, especially since each game is a true final for Barça. In any case, Xavi will have a new ‘signing’ for the call of the match against Levante. This Friday, in recovery training, Luuk de Jong reappeared, after testing negative for COVID-19. He had spent almost a week isolated (but asymptomatic) due to the virus and is now recovered to return to action and look for minutes in the Blaugrana team.

Luuk joins the team after overcoming Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/afLVP50xvM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 8, 2022

The tulip battering ram has come from more to less in this 2022. It started as a bullet serving as an alternative to the numerous injuries earlier this year, with goals against Mallorca, Granada or Real Madrid, but being a ‘victim’ of the signings of the winter transfer window. Since the arrival of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traoré, he has barely had the opportunity to step onto the pitch, not to mention being a starter.

In fact, in the League he has not been a starter since the victory against Deportivo Alavés (0-1). He has played 14 minutes between games against Espanyol (2′), Valencia (8′) and Athletic (4′). Likewise, against Elche, Osasuna and Real Madrid he remained on the bench, while against his former team (Sevilla) he was not summoned due to the aforementioned positive for Covid-19 last week.

Luuk de Jong will leave the Camp Nou

The path is drawn for Luuk de Jong to leave FC Barcelona in the summer transfer market. His link, of transfer, with the azulgrana expires on June 30 of this year and he will be forced to return to Sevilla, club that owns your record. It is expected that the Nervión team will look for an exit for him immediately, but at the moment there is no one interested in transferring him.