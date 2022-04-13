Xavi’s reaction on the possible signing of Lewandowski for Barça and if he is envious of Real Madrid in the Champions League

2022-04-13

Xavi Hernandez spoke at a press conference about this Thursday’s match against EintrachtFrankfurt for the pass to the semifinals of the Europa League. The coach insists on possession of the ball so as not to give the rival a chance and assures that this time the excuse of the grass will not be valid. In addition, he was consulted by Lewandowskiwho could play in the Barcelona from the next campaign. Bayern Munich responds for the alleged departure of Lewandowski The match “I expect an Eintracht similar to the first leg. We have to be careful with losses, be more neat. That counter output is a strength they have. They have said that it is the most important match in their history. For us too. I was also surprised by the atmosphere. I had never been to that field. Very aggressive, hostile with us. We’ll try to match it tomorrow.” Improvement “You have to defend better with the ball. Be neater. Be better positioned and do better high pressure. Playing at home, I think we can do better. We have to improve the mentality. Maybe they had her asleep. We’re going to give everything to try to win a title that we don’t have”. Deal damage to the opponent ”Be more responsible with the ball. Do not have unnecessary losses. These are losses that we cannot have at this level. It is also true that the field was not good, but tomorrow it will be. Improve on losses. Attack the spaces they generate when a center back of theirs comes out. Attack better and defend better.”

Mental fatigue “Every match is important. If you look at the teams that play on Thursdays, they have a hard time winning on Sundays. That’s why I say there is mental fatigue. You lower concentration. It seems easy and it is not. Everything is difficult. Life is going in each game. We are not left over”. The pressure to move on “This is Barça. We have an obligation to win and play well. The 1-0 is not worth us. We have to play well and win. This is Barça and you have to be excellent in everything. That is why it is the most difficult club in the world. There is no comparison. There is no club in the world like this. Win by playing well. That’s the hard part.” Signing of Lewandowski “I understand the question, but this is not the time to talk about Lewandowski, whom we respect a lot and I think is a good player. It’s time to focus on tomorrow’s game”.

Nico’s Physical Adaptation “I don’t think it’s a physical issue. Nico did not have a bad game in the Levante field. Our assessment of Nico is good. The problem is that he competes with very good people. But it will be important. I don’t think it’s a physical issue. He is young, he has stress, he runs a lot and he has significant wear and tear”. Luuk de Jong “I value Luuk a lot, he has been an example. He is an exemplary professional. He doesn’t complain about anything, he always trains one hundred percent. It’s great to have him on the team. He is an asset that we have. He associates well and has improved a lot since we arrived. It’s a privilege to have him.” Ansu Fati “I go back to the same thing. It’s a matter of him feeling good. Today we finished and he had some very good races. Let him notice that he is fine.”