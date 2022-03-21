Xavi’s unmissable reaction after debuting in the Clásico as DT and giving Real Madrid a ‘bath’

2022-03-20

Barcelona ran over the Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and Xavi he couldn’t hide his happiness for the three points. Hernandez He debuted as DT in the Classic and did so with a resounding victory.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22 goes

controlled match

”I am happy, satisfied with Barcelona fans. I think it can change the dynamics of the present and the future. We have looked for the back of Modric and Kross. Alaba jumped against Frenkie and then Dembélé was one on one. I have asked the players not to lose silly balls and we have reinforced that with Araújo.

Three points

”I’m happy because we’ve been better than Madrid at their stadium. We have been able to play them. We have known how to attack the man who jumped us under pressure. We have played a spectacular game. They have attacked us after 0-4. I’m a Barça coach and I’m a culé. The Catalans have to enjoy this because it’s not easy to get victories of this kind”.

What does this triumph mean?

”This is the path and the model of the game. We have players who are understanding it well and are enjoying it. We already competed well in the Super Cup and we already said that we could have won. I already said that we could compete against Madrid. I am proud, but we must continue. We have not done anything. It’s a Clasico and it strengthens the project, but we have to keep adding. We are a family and that is important. Beyond going against anyone, we have convinced ourselves that we have to play this way”.