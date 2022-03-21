Xavi’s unmissable reaction after debuting in the Clásico as DT and giving Real Madrid a ‘bath’

2022-03-20
Barcelona ran over the Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and Xavi he couldn’t hide his happiness for the three points. Hernandez He debuted as DT in the Classic and did so with a resounding victory.
controlled match
”I am happy, satisfied with Barcelona fans. I think it can change the dynamics of the present and the future. We have looked for the back of Modric and Kross. Alaba jumped against Frenkie and then Dembélé was one on one. I have asked the players not to lose silly balls and we have reinforced that with Araújo.
Three points
”I’m happy because we’ve been better than Madrid at their stadium. We have been able to play them. We have known how to attack the man who jumped us under pressure. We have played a spectacular game. They have attacked us after 0-4. I’m a Barça coach and I’m a culé. The Catalans have to enjoy this because it’s not easy to get victories of this kind”.
What does this triumph mean?
”This is the path and the model of the game. We have players who are understanding it well and are enjoying it. We already competed well in the Super Cup and we already said that we could have won. I already said that we could compete against Madrid. I am proud, but we must continue. We have not done anything. It’s a Clasico and it strengthens the project, but we have to keep adding. We are a family and that is important. Beyond going against anyone, we have convinced ourselves that we have to play this way”.
How do you rate this ‘bathroom’ about Real Madrid?
”You better rate it. I’m happy and we have to enjoy this because I’m a culé. This is the path, this is the project and this is where we have to go. Madrid was the leader, with a spectacular run, and we have shown that we can compete. You put the best adjective ”.
Debuts with victory as DT in the Classic
”I think we are the best club in the world. We will celebrate it, without a doubt. This costs a lot. Win at the Bernabéu 0-4… There were players criticized, judged. And they have been brave. I am a rookie and winning 0-4 strengthens me a lot. This reinforces an idea of the game and Barça has to compete by winning this way”.
Have you already got your doctorate?
”I don’t need glory. The glory is for the Barcelona fans. This is not a personal victory but of Barcelona. I don’t want personal glory but for the players. I’m here for that.”
He kept squeezing his own with the 0-4
”Today we were 0-4, but we have to run, help the side, jump under pressure. Today we were 0-4, but another day we will be 0-1 and we can lose. Losing balls has to piss us off, and it bothers me. If there is no demand, there are no results”.
sensations
”They represent three points. I think we changed the dynamic, this losing inertia that we had. We have shown that we can compete, but we are there. The first goal is the Champions League and we’re not ruling anything out, but it’s a blow for Barça”.
This situation reminds you of 2004
”It reminds me a bit of 1-2 in 2004, but there is work to be done. This is not a title. We have to work in solidarity. There’s still a lot. Nor have the objectives of the season been covered. We have to continue”.