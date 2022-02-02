Xbox and Netflix together, found an agreement for many years

Xbox and Netflix have just found a very important agreement, which will certainly revolutionize entertainment for those who love video games.

The Xbox plan is now very clear, that is, to create a service that will surely please everyone and that will be able to collect millions and millions of users. In this sense, the Game Pass it is undoubtedly the best type of subscription that currently exists, which allows you to play a huge number of titles at a very modest price.

Especially when we talk about the Game Pass Ultimate, which combines games for PC and Xbox with the possibility of being able to use the cloud gaming service, the ability to save and resume the game on other devices, anywhere, and to unlock free games every month. In short, we are talking about an offer that can undoubtedly revolutionize the video game market and beyond, and there are big news. In fact, Xbox and Netflix are working harder and harder on something very interesting.

3-year agreement between Xbox and Netflix

Xbox and Netflix have so much in common. Both, in fact, are trying to create a service that can beat all the others and excel in their own field, which however is very different. Xbox, with its Game Pass, wants to bring its own brand to every home in the world and to every gamer. Netflix, with its streaming platform, tries to entertain all types of viewers. Like the pronunciation of the new Pokemon game.

And here it is easily found a common thread between the two realities, and very soon we will see the fruits. There is very little missing from the Cuphead TV series, an exclusive IP of Xbox, which has enjoyed a lot of success among gamers. Well it seems that Xbox and Netflix have already found an agreement for renew the Cuphead series for 3 seasonstherefore a three-year agreement that certainly can only please all fans of the title.

Recall that the first episode of the series will be broadcast on Netflix on February 18, you just have to wait.