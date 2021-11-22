Xbox and SEGA partner? Yes, but not as we could have imagined

Earlier this month we told you about the partnership between SEGA and Xbox. A commercial agreement which obviously all of us had hypothesized could lead to results very similar to those seen in the industry for some time, but the Japanese publisher and developer ran for cover, revealing some details about the agreement, which is now slightly different from as assumed.

As stated by SEGA during the presentation of financial results for the last quarter, the commercial agreement with Xbox does not refer to the development of exclusive games for the ecosystem of the Redmond house. “We already have an excellent business relationship with Microsoft”, it reads in the report, referring in particular to the development of, for example Halo Wars 2 and Age of Empires 4, produced by studios within the Japanese reality. Regarding the trade agreement, SEGA specifies that it is not developing games exclusively, but will only make use of the technology made available by the strongest (economically) tech company in circulation.

Put simply, Xbox will provide the technology to be able to develop slightly better games on a technological level. How this will all work out and what benefits players will have about it are two details we don’t yet know, but we can speculate. One of these directly involves the cloud, technological aspect on which Microsoft it is already ahead of the rest of the tech industry, even before it could be implemented directly in the world of video games.

At least for now, therefore, SEGA and Xbox will not collaborate regarding exclusive games. And it may not happen in the future either: the relationship between the two realities is still very solid and perhaps it will be easier to see the Japanese publisher’s studies again work on some spin offs of the Microsoft franchises instead of developing a title from scratch, linked only to the ecosystem of the Redmond house. Even Phil Spencer’s acquisition of SEGA, much rumored, at this point could just be a (false) rumor.