Xbox and Swarovski celebrate 20 years of the franchise with two collectible crystals – Nerd4.life

Xbox and Swarovski have announced a collaboration to celebrate twenty years of the Halo franchise, seven days after the launch of Halo Infinite: two crystal jewels collectibles of fine workmanship. The two objects represent Master Chief’s Mjolnir helmet, made from a single piece of crystal with 140 faces, and the Energy Sword, made up of thirteen crystals for 204 faces and two steel points.

Swarovski jewelry for Halo

In honor of number 117 (John-117 is Master Chief ed), iconic for fans of the franchise, 117 sets of collectible Halo crystals have been created. They will not be offered for sale in Xbox or Swarovski stores, but will be given through a lottery and through a charity campaign called StockX ‘Campaign for a Cause’ benefitting Gamers Outreach.

Pe participate you can go to Swarovski stores in France, Germany, UK or USA (no Italy, unfortunately) between 1st December and 15th December 2021. Here you have to scan the QR code of the Halo crystals visible on an exhibition display and enter your data. If you want, you can also access the initiative from the Swarovski site, but not from Italy.

Too bad that our country is excluded from the initiative. However we imagine that the two crystals will immediately become objects coveted by collectors.