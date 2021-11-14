Xbox and the many colors of the first Microsoft console

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the launch, we return to the attic to discover the many colors of the first Xbox.

The original Xbox will blow out twenty candles tomorrow. It was, in fact, November 15, 2001 when the first Microsoft home console made its debut on American shelves, and then “conquered the world” at the beginning of the following year. During its five-year career, Xbox has had the opportunity to change its appearance several times, mostly on the occasion of specific contests or special occasions. Let’s go to the discovery of the most interesting variants of the console in this special dedicated to the many colors of the first Xbox.

Hulk (and Pepsi) Xbox: the edition made for the theatrical release of the Hulk Let’s start with a version that embodies the entertainment world of the early 2000s a bit: the turning point in the videogame industry, collaborations between various media and a large number of blockbusters with a questionable bill. From this winning recipe the branded Xbox emerges in all its bold color Hulk, on the occasion of the release of the film with Eric Bana and Jeff Bridges in theaters. In addition to the blinding green that covers the entire surface of the console, we find part of the movie poster together with the logo of the Pepsi in place of the word “Xbox”, positioned in the center of the external body. As you can easily guess, it was not one of those consoles that were in the shop, but a special edition (of only 50 pieces) that could be won through a scratch card delivered at the entrance of British cinemas (but there are also testimonies of a competition run by Pepsi, which would explain the company logo on the console).

Halo Special Edition Xbox: the Halo Special Edition Probably the best known alternate version of the first Xbox, this edition was bundled with the first Halo: Combat Evolved. Featuring a translucent green plastic shell and game title on the front, it’s not an extremely rare variant, as around two hundred thousand units have been produced, distributed around the world.

Skeleton Black Xbox: the Japanese version of Skeleton Black On the occasion of the Japanese launch of the console, this special edition was made in translucent black. Only fifty thousand copies were assembled, each accompanied by a key ring with the number in the production scale of its unit.

Dead or Alive Ultimate Xbox: the version dedicated to Dead or Alive Ultimate Another often recurring shade when you think of the first Xbox colors is blue (strictly translucent), present in several special editions of the console. We have chosen to offer you the Dead or Alive Ultimate branded version, characterized by the textual logo of the game and the “button” set in the center of the body in its silver variant. Also this one sold exclusively in Japan, between five thousand and six thousand units were produced. Interestingly, although it was built towards the end of 2004, it still has the original architecture, dating back to 2001.

Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 Xbox: An official Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 themed customization However, it wasn’t just Microsoft that made special editions of its console. Proof of this is this themed Xbox Tony Hawk’s Underground 2, commissioned by Activision itself for the winners of certain skateboarding competitions. Hand-customized by professional street artists, a total of ten were made.

Panzer Dragoon Orta Xbox: the Panzer Dragoon Orta branded edition For the launch of Panzer Dragoon Orta, Sega and Microsoft teamed up to create a white Xbox with original screen printing and game logo. Available exclusively on the Dreamcast Direct online store, only nine hundred ninety-nine units were to go on sale, but three thousand were produced and just over one thousand three hundred shipped.

50 Cent: Bulletproof Xbox: the collaboration with the Australian Channel V for the release of 50 Cent: Bulletproof Another quite particular edition of the first Xbox is the one dedicated to 50 Cent, the famous voice of the hip-hop scene known to practically anyone who lived adolescence between the nineties and the 2000s. Apparently there are three versions of this strange collaboration between the rapper and the Australian television channel Channel V, coinciding with the release of the video game on the console. 50 Cent: Bulletproof. All have a white base with the game title written in gold and the artist’s signature. They differ, however, for the screen printing, present in only two of the versions, one with a tribal symbol, the other with the face of 50 Cent. In all, of these three editions there are only six copies (one without screen printing, four with the “tribal” and one with the portrait).

EA Special Edition Xbox: Microsoft’s gift to EA employees who have implemented Xbox Live support in their games The history of this coloring is quite particular. To thank the Electronic Arts employees who had helped implement the newborn Xbox Live service in the company’s games (around one hundred and ten employees), Microsoft gave them a special version of the console. Completely white, the only distinctive elements are the central Xbox Live plaque and the logo IT’S AT with the wording Special Edition on the front. It also came with two white controllers, one with the EA Sports logo on a red background, the other with the EA Games logo on a blue background.

Crystal Limited Edition Xbox: the Crystal version There are several versions Crystal of the console, distributed at different times in the history of the first Xbox. Some were sold in Canada as a bundle with games like Fable and Crimson Skies, others as alternative coloring in Japan, and others to celebrate the second anniversary of the European release. In general, around one hundred and fifty thousand units should have been produced with this simply transparent body.

MSN Xbox: the mystery of the MSN branded edition We left a mystery for the last. A bit like the Salvator Mundi attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and found in an unthinkable place like New Orleans, two signed Xboxes emerge from Denmark MSN, the Microsoft portal that made Internet history. These two versions do not differ too much from the aforementioned Crystal edition, with the exception of the MSN logo positioned on the front (in two variants, both white and color). It was probably a prototype for some sort of collaboration with the service or, perhaps, just another gift from the company to the employees of that department.