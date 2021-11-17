Xbox and The Rock announce ‘The Xbox Vault’, an interactive experience with many prizes up for grabs • Eurogamer.it

News

Xbox and The Rock announce 'The Xbox Vault', an interactive experience with many prizes up for grabs

Xbox fans want to try to win an oil painting of The Rock?

Monday was a day full of surprises for all console fans Microsoft. In addition to the announcement of the addition of a large number of new titles to the backward compatibility program and the arrival of the FPS boost for many others, we also got to witness how Dwayne Johnson introduced The Xbox Vault.

In a fit of true nostalgia, Microsoft wanted to use the iconic actor best known as The Rock for this announcement, thus taking a look back at the original Xbox announcement, in which a Bill Gates who still ran the company and a Dwayne Johnson who still had his hair characterized Microsoft’s entry into the world of video game consoles.

In collaboration with Netflix and Red Notice, the American actor’s recent film, The Xbox Vault is an interactive online experience where you can play by earning rewards based on the brand of the Microsoft console. These range from Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X subscriptions, to more “exclusive” and limited edition ones, such as a framed painting of Dwayne Johnson – sporting his awesome look with sunglasses – in the original Xbox announcement.

If you haven’t already done so, at this link you can take a look at our review on Red Notice.

Source: Gamespot


