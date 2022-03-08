Xbox announces a mentoring program led by women in the video game industry

Xbox’s new mentorship program will help everyone take their first steps as a game developer. It will be led by great creatives from Xbox Game Studios.

Today, March 8is celebrated on International Women’s Day, which is undoubtedly a great opportunity to emphasize the rights of women in all areas. And, of course, in video games too.

There are more and more players who enjoy all kinds of titles, but unfortunately this does not translate into labor for the industry. Microsoft has spoken about it, presenting its new initiative.

Xbox celebrates Women’s Day with a mentoring programwhich is led by women with recognized experience in game development. Louise O’Connor from Rare gives more information.

The xbox mentoring program focuses on providing support and training to anyone who wants to become a game developer. It is a fact that there are many difficulties in accessing these positions.

As they explain in the statement via Xbox Wire, only 24% of the workforce in the video game industry corresponds to women. This does not correspond to the real number of men and women who play video games.

And it is that 45% of people who play video games are womenbut only 30% of people working in the industry identify themselves as such. That is, it is necessary to help in this aspect.

Louise O’Connor, executive producer of Rare, is proud that this inequality is much smaller within Microsoft. In fact, almost 30% of the workforce are women.

”While there is more work to be done, at Xbox we are proud that women make up more than half of our gaming leadership team and are shaping the future of gaming, and at Microsoft, women now make up 29.7% of the core global workforce‘‘.

How will this mentoring program work? Xbox explains that there will be conferences and talks, Microsoft Rewards programs to donate to feminist NGOs and organizations, women-led Twitch sessionsor even visit of ambassadors.

One of the most striking events is the Gears 5 women’s tournamentwhich will take place next March 26th. Microsoft indicates that they will give more details of the program in the middle of this month.

Microsoft clarifies that this program will be available in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Korea. Spain not specifiedat least for now.

If you have any questions about how the mentoring program works, in the Xbox Wire post you can find more information. Do not hesitate to participate if you want to dedicate yourself to game development.