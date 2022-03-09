Xbox Announces Mentoring Program Led by Leading Women in Gaming

Xbox announces through a press release that it will start a women-led mentoring program who are leaders in the video game industry. According to the report shared by Xbox itself, since 2021 women have represented only the 24% of the workforce at large tech companies, among which are included of course those of the video game industry. Despite the fact that 45% of all gamers identify as women, just 30% of developers identify as suchwhich is why this new mentor was born.

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Xbox has created this new mentoring program with the intention of helping increase promotion and retention rates for both women and minorities on work teams. In a few words, it is intended to provide support to those who want to gain a foothold in the wonderful world of video games and improve diversity and representation in the studios. This program will have some leading women within Xboxwho through individual mentoring sessions will foster the development of the next generation of applicants.

More information in mid-March

According to the statement, the program will be available in different territories such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Korea. This is all the information we know so far, although Xbox promises that in the middle of this same month of March more details will be given about its availability in other territories and through what means the mentoring can be accessed.