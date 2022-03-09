Xbox Announces Mentoring Program Led by Leading Women in the Gaming Industry | Video game

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Xbox has presented a new mentoring program, whose objective is to support all people who want to make a career in the world of video games. The program will connect leading women within Xbox with aspiring talent, through individual mentoring sessions with the aim of fostering the professional development of the next generation of leaders in the video game industry.

It is a significant step to improve diversity and representation among the people who develop video games and are able to inspire new and unique content, thus attracting more gamers.

As of 2021, women make up just 24% of the workforce at large tech companies, and are also underrepresented in the gaming industry. While 45% of all gamers identify as female, only 30% of video game developers identify as such.

However, mentoring can play an important role in helping to increase the promotion and retention rates of women and minorities in work teams from 15% to 38% compared to employees who are not mentored.

This program will be available in select markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and Korea, as well as other territories. More details of this program will be given in mid-March.

At Microsoft, women now make up 29.7% of the core global workforce. This also goes for my team at Rare, where half of the design and production team are women thanks to the investment in making inclusion and diversity central to the way he builds teams. At Xbox, the Women in Gaming group provides professional development, networking and networking opportunities, mentorship and more to encourage retention.

Empathetic mentoring and leadership fosters a culture of women who encourage and support other women. Xbox is committed to creating a community where everyone is welcome to play, as well as creating a space where it is safe to do so. It is in this spirit of mentorship that they hope to see more women become part of the video game industry so that they can see themselves as heroes both in their favorite games and in their own lives.

Throughout March, the Xbox Plays team will stream and present programming on the Xbox Twitch channel in celebration of Women’s History Month. Each week will have a different theme, featuring female streamers, female gamers, and non-profit organizations that support women in pursuing tech and gaming as a career.