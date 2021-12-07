Xbox App for Windows now warns you if a game runs well on your PC – Nerd4.life

In these hours Microsoft has started the rollout of one new function from Xbox App for Windows which warns the user if a game runs well on their PC.

In practice, as you can see in the example below, thanks to this feature, a short note on the page dedicated to a particular game that says “It should work great on this PC” in the event that the hardware of your PC is deemed to live up to the title under consideration.

Xbox app for Windows now warns you if a game runs fine on your PC

As GameSpot reports, this feature is currently limited to a small number of games, such as Doom Eternal and Yakuza 0, but will likely expand to more and more games over time. You can try it out for yourself by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub App to try out a preview version of the app and this new feature.

It is currently unclear how the Xbox app for Windows determines whether a game is running well or not, although the more plausible hypothesis is that it simply compares the developers’ recommended requirements with the PC hardware. To find out more we will have to wait for official news from Microsoft.