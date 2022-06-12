Xbox / Bethesda: Starfield, Diablo 4, Redfall… Complete summary of the Summer Game Fest conference

We take stock of the Xbox / Bethesda conference of this Summer Game fest 2022, with a complete summary of all the Game Pass announcements, release dates and trailers broadcast during this live of almost an hour and a half, very busy in promising games.

This Xbox / Bethesda conference is clearly the main event of the Summer Game Fest 2022: for more than an hour, the American manufacturer announced and unveiled many trailers and a lot of gameplay for their upcoming games Xbox consoles and Game Pass service in the next 12 months.

Starfield

Finally it is a little more concrete! As expected, Starfield was presented to great fanfare with the game’s very first gameplay footage. We stay at the Bethesda school, with a first-person view, but an element that necessarily changes the game: exploration through the confines of space. To be honest, we’re not sure what to make of what we’ve seen. Admittedly, it was pretty easy on the eye, and the spaceflight-related mechanics look pretty crazy, with a pretty crazy map of the universe. But we feel that Bethesda is still struggling with some elements, such as the facial expressions of the characters. They still have time to polish all that, since the game will be released in the course of the year 2023.

red fall

The next Arkane got the ball rolling with a lengthy gameplay sequence, showcasing a little bit of everything players can expect in this co-op FPS which will put 4 heroes against a horde of hemoglobin-thirsty vampires. It’s frankly rather pretty, the gameplay phases seem varied, the different powers shown are reminiscent of Dishonored and everything seems to be supported by a progression system via loot. The only downside? It does not yet have a specific release date.

Release dates and announcements

The show kicked off with beta gameplay from Arkane Studios’ upcoming production, red fall . In this cooperative fps, players will not have to face zombies, but vampires, much more agile and able to hide the sun for their own comfort. No release date announced though. .

Hollow Knight Silksong finally had the right to a new trailer, after all this time! No release date, but confirmation of a arrival directly on the game pass for the new Team Cherry game.

The creators of Rick & Morty dabble in video games with High on Life an FPS with weapons and a completely crazy universe. Released in October 2022 and directly on the Game Pass.

All Riot games are coming to Game Pass with unique benefits. On League of Legends for example, all champions will be unlocked via this version.

Just shown yesterday, during the Future Games Show, A Plague Tale requiem showed up longer today with a particularly sumptuous gameplay trailer that shows off some interesting new powers. Release planned for 2022 and day one on the game pass .

The new episode of car simulation Forza was unveiled for spring 2023 and a direct arrival on the game pass. a little gameplay has been shown and, must admit, it slaps.

New devices will be added to flight simulator on PC and Xbox, for the 40th anniversary of the series. These new ways of enjoying the world will arrive in November 2022 with Halo’s Pelican as a guest star today.

Overwatch 2 will be available for free early access from October 4, 2022 . For the occasion, a new heroine has been presented and more things will be shown very soon in the game.

A new turn-based strategy game has been unveiled: named Macaw it should arrive in beta by next year .

the excellent Forza Horizon 5 will soon host its first expansion, with the return of the Hot Wheels DLC which was a great success on Forza Horizon 3.

Ark 2 was entitled to a new trailer under Unreal Engine 5 for a release in 2023 plus there was Vin Diesel on a dinosaur.

the filthy Scorn will be available on October 21, 2022 and from the day of its release on the Xbox Game Pass.

Announcing a new game, with the first trailer of the action-adventure game Flintlock scheduled for release early 2023 .

The Mojang studio has unveiled its new game! Still in the Minecraft universe, Minecraft Legends will propose real-time strategy from 2023 and day one on the Game Pass, of course.

Lightyear Frontier will offer its mixture of survival and exploration at the controls of a robot from the spring 2023 .

As Dusk Falls is a new narrative experience with a well-defined graphic style that can be played by up to 8 people. Available July 19 and directly on the game pass.

Grounded , the miniaturized survival game from Obsidian, will soon welcome a new content update, the last one, the one leading to 1.0. The full game will be released on next september 10 .

Big atmosphere with the first gory trailer for the necromancer, the last class to be unveiled for the highly anticipated Diablo IV. Gameplay was also shown on Xbox Series X and clearly, it sends heavy and it comes out in 2023 .

Sea of ​​Thieves sings us its next free content update with a lot of humor for the season 7 which begins on July 21 .

Team Ninja returns for a new action game inspired by Asian legends with Wo Long available from the start of next year .

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 and Persona 5 Royale are all coming to Game Pass PC and Xbox, with P5R to get the ball rolling on 21st of October .

Surprise, Hideo Kojima was on the side of Xbox this year, to advertise their cloud technology, but without real announcement.

Our review of the Xbox Bethesda Showcase

This has nevertheless done a lot of good for the Xbox brand’s calendar: by focusing its conference on its releases for the next 12 months, the manufacturer is hitting hard and right. We could see a lot of gameplay, a lot of promising things and good news. We will obviously remember the Starfield gameplay sequence, quite spectacular, but also the incredible number of games to appear from day one on Xbox Game Pass, which quietly confirms its position as the leading service in its category. So when we know that you will soon no longer need consoles to enjoy XGP, we don’t worry too much about the future of the Xbox division.