Xbox boss calls for video games not to be used as ‘weapons’ in console war

phil spencer, head of Xbox, has recently been awarded the prize for a lifetime at the DICE Awards 2021 gala, a recognition with which the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has wanted to value Spencer’s vision and work in the video game industry. After the event, IGN was able to interview the head of the division of gaming of Microsoft, who took the opportunity to insist on his rejection of the console waras it has done on other occasions.

Specifically, Phil Spencer has asked for respect from video game creators, who are sometimes involved in controversy that does not correspond to them and their productions are used to feed the console war: “I think that very often the creations can become weapons and be used in battles between platforms and other things”, begins by saying the head of Xbox when in the interview they ask him for a message for the community.

“Let’s just celebrate the fact that so many great games are coming out.”

“I look at everyone who is brave enough to create something, put it out… get their peers, the industry, the gamers to play and analyze and talk about what they do. Let’s just celebrate the fact that so many great games come out of so many creators and we realize that that is the basis of where to go this industrySpencer concludes.

Phil Spencer against the console war

Phil Spencer has been against platform warfare on several occasions, most recently in December of last year, when he claimed that “will not waste energy on making other platforms smaller so that Xbox can be bigger.” He has previously gone further by defining the console war as a kind of war. “tribalism” that “it doesn’t help the video game industry”, statements in which he also mentioned the courage video game creators have when launching their titles to the general public.