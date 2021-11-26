Xbox celebrates 20 years with a truly historic decision

The Microsoft company decides to go in a very specific direction. Xbox celebrates 20 years and opts for a truly historic decision

The direction that the Redmond giant wants to take this time is truly incredible. By now we know well how, just for its 20 years, Xbox has going to do it big. A truly historic moment that we could not welcome in a better way than this. But what did the Verdecrociata house present to us this time?

The truly incredible thing is that, thanks to Microsoft, we can take part in this decision of the house through dedicated avatars. Well yes, we are talking about a real metaverse. But to do what? Well, let’s see this time what is the reason for the move of the Verdecrociata company.

Here is the incredible event organized for the 20 years of Xbox

A real Virtual Museum which aims to expose the exclusives of the Redmond giant and everything that has characterized its videogame world from 2001 to today. A truly unique and impactful opening that we have never seen before. Something phenomenal and grandiose that allows us to admire real virtual exhibition areas.

They are well 132 works exhibited in digital format to which we have access and that we can view in every little detail. Furthermore, it is an unpublished collection that goes from the legendary first Xbox up to the new generation consoles. How can we have access to it? Thanks to multimedia links that contain all kinds of information on the matter.

Through the My Xbox Museum, you can have access to statistics and activities that they have reached over the years with their own account. Ben 2 are the areas that host the exclusive Halo, one of the most marked that the world of Microsoft wants to celebrate in a big way. Being able to visit the museum with your avatar. For the moment, however, the Italian language is not provided.