Xbox Cloud Gaming available today on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One – Nerd4.life

Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s game streaming service, is available starting today on Xbox Series X | S And Xbox One, at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Fully based on Xbox Series X hardware for a few weeks now, the cloud of the house of Redmond allows you to play instantly, without waiting times, with the games in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.

“You told us you wanted test Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them, and from today you can do it “, reads the official Xbox website.” Now you can discover and try many different titles directly from the cloud, until you find the one you like and want to install, which is still the best experience representative for Xbox consoles. ”

“Not only that: getting a game invitation from a friend for a game you haven’t downloaded yet won’t have to stop you from joining that session! We’ve built Xbox Cloud Gaming so that the experience is fast, easy, and perfect for discover your next favorite game while saving money disk space for the titles you want to play again and again. “

“For Xbox One owners, cloud gaming also allows you to try some next-gen titles. This means you can access games currently only available on Xbox Series X | S such as Recompile, The Medium and The Riftbreaker, which can be played on your console with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. “

“We will also work to continue to support these possibilities and expand the library of the experiences available in the cloud to include next-gen productions such as Microsoft Flight Simulator (our review here) in early 2022. “