Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on consoles! Available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S

After the incredible success of Forza Horizon 5 and the surprise launch of Halo Infinite multiplayer, Microsoft is making this November even more unforgettable by announcing the availability of Xbox Cloud Gaming directly from the console Xbox One and Series X / S.

The feature, currently only available to Xbox Insider program testers, is officially accessible by all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Through this service, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of the game streaming of the system formerly known as xCloud to play “on the cloud” directly from their console and, therefore, without having to take up space on your hard disk.

It is therefore an extremely useful function for those who want to take advantage of the privileges of their subscription, and the connection speed of their broadband network, to try the hundreds of titles in the Game Pass catalog without downloading the games. A godsend for Xbox Series S owners.

The service officially starts today, Wednesday 17 November, in 25 countries, including theItaly, with a’gradual introduction of the function which will last for a few weeks. Once fully operational (let’s assume by the end of the year), the function will allow all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to click on the Xbox Cloud Gaming icon that will appear on all the games in the Game Pass digital catalog to carry out streaming.

On Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, moreover, the cloud versions of the accessible titles will be those based on Xbox Series X nextgen hardware, with all the benefits that derive from both in terms of graphics and loading functionality.