Xbox Cloud Gaming now playable on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One

Xbox’s 20-year celebration has just ended, yet Microsoft has one more big announcement in store for us. Starting today it is possible to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming the hundreds of titles included in the Game Pass catalog directly from our Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles without having to wait for installation times.

Xbox users from 25 countries including ours can do on their consoles what PC and mobile users have been doing for some time: enjoy the wonders of Cloud Gaming on their favorite devices. Before installing a game, therefore, we can try it through the Gaming Cloud and then decide whether to continue playing in streaming or install the game on the console’s memory.

In addition, even Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X owners will be able to play the new generation games on their old gen consoles. So even those who have not yet made the generational leap will not feel excluded, being able to enjoy games of the caliber of Recompile, The Medium, The Riftbreaker, Microsoft Flight Simulator (coming to the Cloud in 2022) released exclusively for Xbox Series X / S , even on their “old” One.

The only requirement to enjoy Cloud Gaming? Be a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.