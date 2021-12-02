Xbox controller 20th anniversary on discount, for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S – Nerd4.life

Today we can find in offered on Amazon a Xbox controller, precisely the 20th anniversary edition compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The discount is 8%, or € 5.

The price full for the 20th anniversary Xbox controller is 64.99 €. Today’s discount is obviously minimal, but it is the first discount offered on the platform. Also, the controller is not always available, so it might be worth the immediate purchase just to grab it. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This controller is a special edition “in classic black with green touches that take you back to the origins”. The only differences in this version are aesthetic: it is therefore a classic Xbox controller in functionality, compatible with both Windows 10 and the latest console generations.

Xbox, 20th anniversary controller

