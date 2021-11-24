Xbox could introduce a system similar to the PlayStation Platinum Trophy – Nerd4.life

The ecosystem Xbox in the future it could introduce some news for Goals, with the addition of a system equivalent to the Platinum Trophy of the PlayStation platforms.

For the uninitiated, the Platinum Trophy is a recognition that PlayStation players receive when they conquer all the Trophies (ie the equivalent of the Xbox Achievements) of a given game.

During the latest Iron Lords podcast, Xbox director Jason Ronald was asked if a system similar to Sony’s platinums will ever be implemented on the Redmond home platforms. In this regard, Ronald admitted that similar requests have already arrived in the past from the community side and that the Xbox team is evaluating the matter, although at the moment there is nothing official to announce about it.

“We’ve certainly heard similar feedback. The Achievements are interesting because everyone plays differently. So when we think about it, we ask ourselves: How do we reward people who play different ways and games? There are some players who prefer multiplayer. others who like to play many different titles and then there are people like me who are a completist and want to complete everything 100% in one game. ”

“So, it’s about finding a balance and it’s definitely a topic we’ve gotten some feedback on. Nothing to announce today, but it’s definitely among our top priorities as we look to the way forward.”

From Ronald’s words, therefore, a system similar or equivalent to the Platinum Trophy of Sony consoles could also arrive in the Xbox ecosystem. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

Staying on the subject, today Microsoft has opened an interactive virtual museum dedicated to the history of Xbox.