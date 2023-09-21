Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2023, all announcements for September 21

At this minute the new has ended. Xbox Digital Streaming toward Tokyo Games Hall 2023where Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond introduced many new features coming to the Xbox Series X|S console and Windows PC over the coming months.

“Japan will always have a special place in my heart for pioneering innovative ways to play, from Game Boy to PSP to Switch.“said Phil Spencer in his opening speech.

If you missed the Xbox digital broadcast of Tokyo Game Show 2023, you can find all the announcements below, thanks to Xbox Wire:

Forza Motorsports

A trailer gave us a closer look at Forza Motorsport and specifically its stunning Japanese Hakone track, complete with beautiful cherry blossom trees and a 2020 Toyota GR Supra racing around the track.

Fallout76: Atlantic City

Fallout 76 art director Jonathan Rush unveiled Atlantic City, a new location coming to the game on December 5. Steam players who already own the game will be able to join in the fun from the start, with Atlantic City available on the public test server on October 3.

The Elder Scrolls online

ZeniMax Online Studios is excited to share that The Elder Scrolls Online will launch in Japan on Xbox consoles, along with the full Japanese localization, on November 15, 2023.

ace lawyer

The Ace Attorney series is one of the most beloved visual novel series of all time, and the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is now coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on September 26. And that’s not all! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which includes three more games with a new protagonist, will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2024.

Altheia: Aferi’s Wrath

This new action-adventure odyssey was created by two brothers and received new gameplay. Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi will be available soon for Xbox and Windows PC.

Eiyuden Chronicle: One Hundred Heroes

The spiritual successor to the beloved Suikoden series is coming to Xbox consoles (with Xbox Game Pass) on April 23, 2024, and pre-orders are now available.

exoprimal

Capcom’s online multiplayer dinosaur-killing game is set to receive the new Ocean Platform map, the new final mission “Escape”, the new Drone and Edge Strike systems and many other truly outrageous new features. Additionally, the game’s highly anticipated crossover with Street Fighter 6 is also on the way, featuring Exosuit skins and animations based on Ryu, Guile, and Chun-Li. Exoprimal season 2 arrives on October 18.

HotelBarcelona

Hotel Barcelona is the new game created in collaboration between Swery65 and Suda51, with a gameplay trailer showing “2.5D slasher movie parody action.” Hotel Barcelona comes to Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest Dai’s Adventure

Infinity Strash is a new Dragon Quest adventure inspired by the popular manga and anime series, and we’ve seen a new story trailer introducing many of its characters. Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest Dai’s adventure comes to Xbox Series

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Ryu Ga Gotoku director Masayoshi Yokoyama announced that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Borred His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin! are coming to Xbox Game Pass, with the first coming to the subscription service on launch day, November 9.

Mineko Night Market

This social simulator will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC (with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass) on October 26.

My lovely empress

The third installment in the series, My Lovely Empress, will arrive on Xbox consoles and Windows PC in 2024.

Octopath Traveler II

Xbox’s Sarah Bond appeared on stage to introduce the upcoming Xbox release of Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler II. Sarah revealed that, in the last five years, Xbox has more than doubled the number of Japanese games released on our platforms, and she presented a special message from Square Enix Creative Business Unit II Vice President Yu Miyake. Miyake has announced that the HD-2D role-playing game, Octopath Traveler II, will arrive on Xbox platforms in early 2024.

pal world

This monster-collecting RPG received a new gameplay trailer at the show, confirming that the title is coming to Xbox and Windows in 2024.

party animals

Party Animals, the cooperative-competitive fighting game from Recreate Games, has announced a partnership with the Ori series (Ori and The Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps), which will bring playable Ori characters to the game.

Persona 3 Reloaded

Producer Ryota Niitsuma introduced the game and revealed a new ability originally from Persona 3, Reload. Theurgia is a flashy, ultimate attack that Niitsuma calls “a trump card for your battles.”

Persona 5 Tactics

The upcoming turn-based tactical version of the acclaimed Persona 5 received new gameplay and revealed its new Quest system. Persona 5 Tactica will launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass) on November 17, 2023.

PUBG Battlegrounds

In a new trailer, Microsoft teased some new features coming to PUBG Battlegrounds’ Erangel map this October.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Conqueror of Jiangdong, arriving on September 27, is the second of three DLC expansions for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Additionally, we also received the announcement of a crossover with Lies of P that will also bring 2 new weapons to Wo Long on September 27.

