Xbox exclusive development update infuriates fans

A few weeks after the confirmation of the postponement of Scorn to 2022 through a press release from the publisher, the development team of the awaited Xbox exclusive has published an update to all the backers on Kickstarter which not everyone appreciated.

The long post, available to read even for those who have not funded the project on the famous crowdfunding platform, opens by explaining what the difficulties encountered in recent times. According to the team’s words, inexperience led to some important mistakes and much of the game has been completely reprogrammed from 2018 onwards. However, it would seem that, net of road accidents, Microsoft and the other companies that are supporting the project have not put in any kind of pressure and are allowing the software house to work calmly. It also appears that the next December 10, 2021 will be officially announced on postponement to 2022, since the news was never released directly by the team.

To annoy users, however, is the final part of the release, which according to some players is rude and arrogant towards them:

“To close the discussion, a friendly advice: if the lack of communication bores you, ask for a refund and put a stone on it. It’s just a game. You can always play it at the exit.”

At the moment the developers have not responded to the controversy, but among the comments to the post on Kickstarter there were many who were annoyed by these words.

Did you know that Scorn will be an Xbox Series X timeline exclusive and will run at 4K / 60fps?