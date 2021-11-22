Xbox exclusive never released, developers apologize: “We failed”

When a video game is permanently canceled it’s a pain for the developer, and the story behind this Xbox exclusive is an example of what can happen.

To understand what we are talking about, we need to go back to 2014 when during E3 that year Platinum Games showed the world Scalebound, to then return with another presentation two years later announcing a PC version. The game ultimately, an Xbox One exclusive, was supposed to arrive in 2017 but at the very beginning of that year it was announced that the action RPG had been deleted definitely.

Now this title that looked promising returns to the fore for an interview that the director Hideki Kamiya released to the Gaipponese language YouTube channel CutScene. The interview reveals the pain of that choice which was however right.

ScaleBound, “we weren’t ready to release on Xbox”

How many times do you happen to find yourself in front of a developer who candidly admits that he took the longest step of the leg and promised a product that was not actually feasible due to a lack of experience? Definitely something that does not happen every day which is why we decided to focus on the words that the director of Platinum games for Scalebound Hideki Kamiya has entrusted to YouTube.

Kamiya in the long video admits that his team at the time simply he did not have the necessary experience to tackle a game developed on Unreal Engine, photorealistic, with additional features online. Probably this failure burns a lot given that at the time it was not obvious to be able to have the support of a giant like Microsoft for the creation of a video game: “they expected good things from us and we needed to live up to those expectations with the project“.

In the words of the director of Platinum Games there is also an implicit acceptance of having thought perhaps a little too superficially. Indeed, Kamiya says that the idea from improve from the point of view of graphics, Platinum Games products were not only a necessity for his team but also one of his wish, which is why the team later embarked on Scalebound for Xbox.

But choosing to try something new turned out to be counterproductive above all because then the team found itself in an unfamiliar environment with additional features that had never yet been implemented in any title and with the pressure of having to make a good impression not to miss the opportunity to distribute something with the Microsoft console. All this turned out to be a fragile house of cards that collapsed miserably so much so that Kamiya openly apologizes: “We didn’t have enough experience and couldn’t get over that wall, which led to what ultimately happened. I’m sorry for the players who were waiting for him, plus I’m sorry for Microsoft for putting its trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize to both as creator and as a member of Platinum Games“.

Scalebound was one of the few Xbox exclusives that should have been released in that disastrous period between 2016 and 2017 which probably also marked the performance of the console in general. It would be nice to ask the director if now, years later, Platinum Games would have the necessary technical knowledge to complete the game. We would play it.