Xbox exclusive shows the power of Unreal Engine 5

The game has yet to come out but this Xbox exclusive scheduled for 2022 has released some images taken in-game that show the power achieved by Unreal Engine 5.

The game in question is Stalker 2, the direct sequel to the exclusive PC released over 15 years ago and which is preparing to be a temporary exclusive on Xbox. By the way, if you have a subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on April 28, the date chosen for the official release, you can immediately play it on Xbox X and S series.

The images released through Stalker’s Twitter account left everyone breathless. Even if under the images some continue to think that they are not real game screenshots but only images produced by the graphic engine. And as always, the discussion that is happening is perhaps even more interesting than the spectacular images of this exclusive Xbox.

Stalker 2, the Xbox exclusive that takes your breath away

Stalker 2 is the direct sequel to Stalker, a post apocalyptic title set in the surroundings of Chernobyl. On the outside it looks simple shooter in the first person even if obviously the care put into the details of the settings and the story elevates it as they elevated the first chapter. The game, produced by the team GSC Game World, stands as a direct rival of God of War as the two games will both be released in the first half of 2022.

Speaking of the game, what we expect are many hours of gameplay and a revamped main mechanic as the development team wanted to add a component to the heart of the first person shooter survival which will force you to look for food and drinks as well as a faction system that is somewhat reminiscent of Fallout. The component was then improved stealth for those who want to try to get through the game missions with as little noise as possible. At launch, as we mentioned earlier, Stalker 2 will be one Xbox exclusive present in the Game Pass for those who have an Xbox Series X and S but, persistent rumors seem to point also to a subsequent release on PlayStation 5.

And now we come to the strange discussion that has opened under the images. We counted at least three users who are very skeptical that the images posted on both Twitter and the game’s website can be real screenshots and not images produced for example for a cutscene. Some seem pretty safe about what the development team is doing and remember what it was done with for example Far Cry, then there are those who are a lot hopeful to be able to actually see this level of photorealism in the game and still others that point out as actually with one console from new generation it is absolutely possible to create this level of detail and take the example of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. Indeed, enthusiasm seems to be the predominant feeling.