Xbox Game Pass: 10 crazy things that will be released on the service by summer 2023

The biggest event of Summer Game Fest was clearly the 90-minute conference dedicated to upcoming Microsoft and Bethesda games. While waiting for the great absentees to finally give us their news, we have selected 10 major titles that will land on the game pass in the next 12 months of the brand.

fyng As usual, we take stock of the announcements, the absentees, what we would have liked to see… Well, we did the accounts and to remove 10 significant game announcements over these few days, it’s quite hot. So let’s take a look at those who were conspicuous by their absence at Summer Game Fest. Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

red fall

Co-op, vampires and big loot: this is how we could sum up Arkane Austin’s next production. You will have to play it much tighter than against amorphous zombies: the bloodsuckers are much more angry and can move on all the surfaces of a room to swoop down on you. With the help of specialists each with their own skills and progression systems that seem very classic at the moment, you can try to regain control of the city of Redfall.

A Plague Tale Requiem

The new adventures of the De Rune siblings are being revealed little by little and while waiting for a release date, which should be announced in a special event very sooner with the gameplay trailer broadcast during the Xbox conference: APT Requiem will also be available from its release day on the Game Pass. We still don’t know anything about the specifics of the game, aside from the fact that Hugo will presumably be able to have direct control over the rat horde.

Wo Long Fallen Kingdom

Nioh and Bloodborne producers team up at Team Ninja to develop Wo Long, a new souls-like which will be made available directly on the game pass, when it is released in 2023. The little that we have seen still promises a very classy title, inspired by the 3 Kingdoms. With levels larger than a Nioh, you should still expect a rather classic souls-like recipe. Finally, it was not indicated during the Microsoft conference, but Fallen Dynasty will also be available on Playstation, PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Somerville

Announced last year thanks to an absolutely sumptuous trailer reminiscent of the excellent Inside, Somerville nevertheless continues to be very discreet. It should still be released this year and in day one on the game pass and it seems anyway to be a very narrative experience and which therefore would not necessarily support that we unroll its environments and its plot at length of trailers. In any case, we can’t wait to try our hand at this sci-fi journey, which is already surprising by the quality of its absolutely phenomenal artistic direction.

Personas 3, 4 and 5

Atlus arrives on game pass with its most popular JRPG license: all the big Persona games will eventually be available on XGP and it starts heavy, with Persona 5 Royale this fall. Yours truly cannot be objective in the face of this series which mixes dungeon exploration with a high school life simulation, with interconnections between the two parts of the game in its gameplay. Excellent games, which will finally be translated into French: Anglophobic weebs, you will have absolutely no excuse.

Minecraft Legends

One of the good surprises of the Xbox / Bethesda conference: Mojang continues to have fun with the Minecraft universe, once again exploring a new genre. After Dungeons and hack & slash, Minecraft Legends will try to teach real-time 3D strategy games to as many people as possible. Available in 2023, Legends will be released on all current media, but will of course be on the game pass from the day of release.

Starfield

Were we really impressed because Bethesda showed us about Starfield at the conference? We would have liked to be speechless at the 15 minutes of gameplay, but it’s hard not to have a taste of deja vu in the mouth. The way of moving, the dialogues and many other elements bring back directly to Fallout. This is one of the main inspirations of the game and concretely, it shows. However the game looks loaded with content and will offer thousands of planets to explore (but with a lot of procedural generation in the story), for a “day one” addition on the game pass, it’s still quite huge .

Hollow Knight Silksong

The sequel to the best metroidvania of the last 10 years will be on game pass from the day of its release. Paradoxically, this is perhaps one of the biggest announcements of the Xbox / Bethesda conference, when we know that the game should also be available on Switch. However, it is not expected before 2023 and the game has no specific date yet, we will therefore have to console ourselves with this sumptuous second trailer which was broadcast during the conference.

Ark 2

We saw a game run on Unreal Engine 5, but also Vin Diesel in the saddle on a grodinothat should be enough to keep many players intrigued. And then Ark, as broken as it is, remains a monument of survival / sandbox gaming. It’s really cool that the game is coming straight to game pass when it releases in 2023, but we wonder what state it will be in then. The history of the Wildcard studio does not necessarily inspire confidence: several years after its release in 1.0, Ark is still a broken game through and through, but we can also take the example of Atlas, an “Ark-lik” in the world of piracy and who convinced absolutely no one.

STALKER 2

The situation of the GSC Gameworld studio is delicate to say the least: Ukrainian training, the developers are developing their title in nightmarish conditions. But they are holding their own and continuing to move forward on STALKER 2: the post-apocalyptic FPS-RPG should arrive next year and new excerpts have even been released to close the version extended from the Xbox Games Showcase. Respect to the GSC teams and good luck to them in this absolutely crazy context, we hope that this canonical sequel will be as cult as the first game and its extensions.