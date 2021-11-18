Xbox Game Pass, 10 new games available today, between soulslike and horror

New games keep coming in with some regularity Xbox Game Pass, and until the end of November there will be plenty of fun.

As you surely know, within the Microsoft service they arrive also exclusive first party titles, and among these there was recently Forza Horizon 5.

Xbox Game Pass is a service about which many things have been said, including the fact that it is not economically viable, an issue that Phil Spencer has also expressed himself on recently.

While not only games arrive inside, but also other services of various kinds, such as it free anime streaming.

And the load at the end of November is by no means to be underestimated because, as you can see above, they will be there ten games on the way.

As always, at the cost of having to remember the obvious, the titles are accessible only to those who have subscribed to an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The arrivals are definitely interesting because, among more or less notable indies, there are two great classics and an excellent soulslike.

there the list of games arriving:

Dead Space , from now

, from now Dragon Age Origins, from now

from now Next Space Rebels , November 17th on day one

, November 17th on day one Exo One, November 18th on day one

November 18th on day one Fae Tactics , November 18

, November 18 My Friend Pedro, November 18

November 18 Undungeon , November 18th on day one

, November 18th on day one Deeeer Simulator , November 23 on day one

, November 23 on day one Mortal Shell , November 23

, November 23 Evil Genius 2, November 30

Along with many day one arrivals, and indie goodies like My Friend Pedro, it definitely stands out Mortal Shell, a perfect soulslike to relieve the wait of Elden Ring.

But, above all, they are Dead Space And Dragon Age Origins to steal the show. Two great classics that are available from now on, Moreover.

Speaking of arrivals, from yesterday it is multiplayer available Halo Infinite, whose launch is already a success.

There are a few on Xbox Game Pass as well GTA free, in case you don’t want to throw yourself in hullabaloo of the controversial trilogy.

Which is so a disaster that, at the moment, modders have to think about it fix the most serious problems of the game.