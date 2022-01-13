Xbox Game Pass, 2 new games available today: from space to caves

After a week of respite, Microsoft returns to take an interest in Xbox Game Pass adding two new games to the catalog: from infinite space to the deepest caves, let’s discover together the news in store for all subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass | The new games of January 13th

The Anacrusis Game Preview (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Today the spotlight is all on The Anacrusis, since it debuts in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in its early access version (Game Preview) immediately on day-one. This is a four-player cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a huge spaceship infested with hordes of procedurally generated aliens. The four unlikely survivors – Nessa, Guion, Liu and Lance – have a wide variety of sci-fi weapons and gadgets at their disposal, including the stasis grenade and shield grenade. Spelunky 2Instead, it is a well-known roguelike platformer set on the Moon that invites its players to explore caves full of secrets, surprises and dangers of all sorts. Learn more by reading our Spelunky 2 review.

With The Anacrusis and Spelunky 2 the first wave of January games for Xbox Game Pass runs out, which means that we can expect the second to be announced at any moment, probably early next week. We know for sure that on the inside Hitman Trilogy will also appear, a collection including Hitman 3 and all the missions of the first two chapters. In any case, know, While we’re at it, we remind you that on Saturday 15 January six games will be removed from the catalog, namely Desperados III (Cloud, Xbox and PC), Ghost of a Tale (PC), Kingdom Hearts III (Xbox), Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Xbox and PC), Pandemic (Xbox and PC) and Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC).