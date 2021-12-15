Xbox Game Pass, 9 new surprise free games: there is Mortal Kombat 11

Update 17.51: After the anticipations this morning, now it has arrived the official announcement which unveils all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 16th.

There is also another additional surprise: already starting from tomorrow 15 December 2021 it will be possible to play for free Among Us in cloud gaming.

Leaving aside this additional bonus, the list was therefore officially confirmed and below you will find the official image published by Xbox Game Pass:

Original article: Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass they will have fun with ben 9 new free games arriving on December 16, 2021, curiously revealed a few hours in advance.

Through a new video published on YouTube, it was in fact possible to learn what the next titles will be to be able to download and play at no additional cost, thanks to Xbox Game Pass.

Among these there is also Mortal Kombat 11, the beautiful and brutal fighting game for which Microsoft had already thrown strong clues in the past few weeks.

Another excellent news for subscribers arrived within a few days, therefore, after the already celebrated announcement of Sniper Elite 5 available from day-one in the subscription.

As reported by TheGamer, the surprise announcement came via the official channel of Xbox On, which unveiled all the free news coming on the subscription for December 16th.

Below we will leave you the Full list of the nine free games coming to Xbox Game Pass, for which there will be very little to wait now:

Mortal Kombat 11

The Gunk

Lake

Firewatch

Broken Age

Ben 10 Power Trip

Race with Ryan

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Transformers: Battlegrounds

The only revealed title that subscribers were aware of was The Gunk, while the other 9 games therefore represent welcome surprises for enthusiasts.

Curiously, an announcement has not yet arrived “official»In the usual blog of the Redmond house, but you can find all the news in the video visible entirely below:

The day of Thursday will therefore certainly be from mark on the calendar for many players, who will finally be able to try for free in addition to many interesting titles also the last celebrated chapter of the fighting game saga of NetherRealm Studios.

Even PC users will soon be able to rejoice with many new features: Microsoft has never hidden that it also wants to focus strongly on computer players, announcing 4 new free games available at launch to the TGA.

In order to make their commitment even more evident, the Redmond house has also made the decision to officially change the name of the PC subscription, making a small (obvious) change.