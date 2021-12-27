Tech

Xbox Game Pass, all the games that will enter the service for free already announced for 2022

Xbox Game Pass is definitely the companion of all users armed with Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Through the monthly subscription, in fact, players can access an expanding library of games on demand, which also includes the releases of the Xbox Game Studios home since their day-one.

The games, in the case of the Ultimate subscription, are largely runable in the cloud, which means that any device connected online is enough to run them – regardless of its actual power.

No wonder, then, that there is always a lot of chatter and a lot of hype around the announcements of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass. But what are the games already confirmed for 2022, which subscribers will be able to get for free, at no additional cost?

A Plague Tale: Requiem will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022

We have decided to take stock in our practical table, where you can see the names already confirmed by Microsoft, both for its first-party and for the third-party games that will be hosted by Game Pass.

The games, we remind you, in many cases are also available on PC Game Pass (yes, we have to get used to calling it that) and are compatible with Xbox One.

Game Since when Platforms
The Anacrusis January 13 Console
Pupperazzi 20 th January Console
Windjammers 2 20 th January Console
Shredders February Xbox Series
Edge of Eternity February 10 Console
Total War: Warhammer III February 17 PC
Weird West 31 March Console
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Spring Console
STALKER 2 April 28 Xbox Series
Redfall Summer PC, Xbox Series
Scorn October Console
Starfield 11 November PC, console, Cloud
A Plague Tale: Requiem TBA Console
Atomic Heart TBA Console
Crusader Kings III TBA Xbox Series
Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising TBA Console
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery TBA TBA
Hello Neighbor 2 TBA Console
Loot River TBA Console
Party Animals TBA Console
Pigeon Simulator TBA Console
Replaced TBA Console
Slime Rancher 2 TBA Console
Sniper Elite 5 TBA Console
Somerville TBA PC, console, Cloud
Trek to Yomi TBA PC, console, cloud

We will therefore see how the catalog will move in the coming months, considering that some appointments are still to be fixed and that we have yet to find out when other highly anticipated projects arrive – such as Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, which we do not yet know in which launch window it will find its accommodation, whether in 2022 or 2023.

In the past few days we had reasoned about the value in money of the games proposed in 2021, wondering how much it would cost us to pay them at the list price, outside the subscription.

The subscription, meanwhile, is marking a before and after in the video game industry, considering that rumors suggest that Sony is also thinking of something similar for the future, even if without the inclusion of its AAAs since the day of launch.

If you want to get closer to the world of Xbox Game Pass, find on Amazon Xbox Series S – designed specifically for use with the subscription and without a Blu-Ray player.

